Privacy policy

Depending on location, individuals in the EEA, the UK, and across the globe may have certain statutory rights in relation to their Personal Information. For example, you may have the right to:

Access your Personal Information and information relating to how it is processed.

Delete your Personal Information from our records.

Rectify or update your Personal Information.

Transfer your Personal Information to a third party (right to data portability).

Restrict how we process your Personal Information.

Withdraw your consent—where we rely on consent as the legal basis for processing at any time.

Object to how we process your Personal Information.

Lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority.

You can exercise some of these rights through your OpenAI account. If you are unable to exercise your rights through your account, please send your request to dsar@openai.com.

A note about accuracy: Services like ChatGPT generate responses by reading a user’s request and, in response, predicting the words most likely to appear next. In some cases, the words most likely to appear next may not be the most factually accurate. For this reason, you should not rely on the factual accuracy of output from our models. If you notice that ChatGPT output contains factually inaccurate information about you and you would like us to correct the inaccuracy, you may submit a correction request to dsar@openai.com. Given the technical complexity of how our models work, we may not be able to correct the inaccuracy in every instance. In that case, you may request that we remove your Personal Information from ChatGPT’s output by filling out this form.

For information on how to exercise your rights with respect to data we have collected from the internet to train our models, please see this help center article.

