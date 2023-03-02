Data processing addendum

Please complete the form linked below to execute OpenAI’s Data Processing Agreement.

Note that this agreement is only applicable to our business service offerings (APIs for text completion, images, embeddings, moderations, etc.) and NOT our consumer services (ChatGPT, DALL·E Labs).

Unfortunately, we are unable to review or sign DPAs provided by our customers or customize our DPA on a case by case basis.

Once you submit this form, you will have the opportunity to review the agreement before accepting or rejecting the terms. A request to review the agreement will also be sent to the signer email address you provided.

The agreement will only be considered legally binding after you accepted the terms.

