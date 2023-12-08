Cookie policy

Depending on applicable law, you may be able to choose which cookies are used when using our Services. If you are in a jurisdiction that allows for that control, you can access your cookie settings by clicking here. If you refuse “Analytics” cookies, the availability or functionality of the Services could be affected. Cookies listed as “Necessary” are required for the Services to function and cannot be disabled.

Your web browser may allow you to manage your cookie preferences, including to delete and disable cookies. You can take a look at the help section of your web browser or follow the links below to understand your options. If you choose to disable cookies, some features of our Site or Services may not operate as intended.

Chrome: https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en

Explorer:https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies

Safari: https://support.apple.com/guide/safari/manage-cookies-and-website-data-sfri11471/mac

Firefox: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer

Opera: https://help.opera.com/en/latest/web-preferences/#cookies

Cookie settings are device- and browser-specific, so you will need to set cookie preferences for each device’s browser.

