Cookie policy

Last updatedDecember 8, 2023

This Cookie Notice describes what kinds of cookies and similar technologies OpenAI uses in connection with our Services (as defined in our Privacy Policy), and how you can manage them.

Types of cookies

Cookies are small text files that may be placed on your device when you interact with online services. Cookies can help services remember information about your visit, such as your language settings or when you logged in, which can improve your experience when you revisit a website. They can also be used for other purposes, such as helping online services troubleshoot errors and better understand how their services are being used. Cookies set by us are called first-party cookies. We also use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different from the domain of the website you are visiting. Similar technologies, such as pixels, web beacons, or local storage, can also be used for these purposes. We use “cookies” to refer to cookies and similar technologies.

Necessary cookies

These cookies are required to operate our Services. For example, they allow us to authenticate users or enable specific features within the Services, including for security purposes.

SourceCookie nameDurationPurpose
OpenAI
_puid
7 daysService functionality
OpenAI
_uasid
30 minService functionality
OpenAI
__Secure-next-auth.callback-url
SessionService functionality
OpenAI
__Host-next-auth.csrf-token
SessionService functionality
OpenAI
__Secure-next-auth.session-token
90 daysService functionality
OpenAI
_account
SessionService functionality
OpenAI
_devicecheck
1 dayService functionality
OpenAI
_playintegrity
1 dayService functionality
OpenAI
oai_disallow_onboarding
12 hoursOnboarding
OpenAI
oai_age_verification_token
12 hoursOnboarding
OpenAI
analytics_cookie_setting
6 monthsCookie consent
Cloudflare
__cf_bm
30 minSecurity
Cloudflare
cf_clearance
1 yearSecurity
Cloudflare
_cfuvid
SessionSecurity
Cloudflare
__cflb
30 minutesSecurity
Stripe
__stripe_mid
1 yearTo support payment
Stripe
__stripe_sid
30 minTo support payment
Auth0
_legacy_auth0.DRivsnm2Mu42T3KOpqdtwB3NYviHYzwD.is.authenticated
1 dayUser authentication
Auth0
auth0.DRivsnm2Mu42T3KOpqdtwB3NYviHYzwD.is.authenticated
1 dayUser authentication
Auth0
_legacy_auth0.DMg91f5PCHQtc7u018WKiL0zopKdiHle.is.authenticated
1 dayUser authentication
Auth0
auth0.DMg91f5PCHQtc7u018WKiL0zopKdiHle.is.authenticated
1 dayUser authentication
Auth0
auth0_compat
14 daysUser authentication
Auth0
auth0
14 daysUser authentication
Auth0
did_compat
1 yearUser authentication
Auth0
did
1 yearUser authentication
Intercom
intercom-device-id-dgkjq2bp
270 daysCustomer support
Intercom
intercom-session-dgkjq2bp
30 daysCustomer support
Datadog
_dd_s
SessionError reporting
Segment
ajs_user_id
1 yearService functionality
Segment
ajs_anonymous_id
1 yearService functionality

Analytics cookies

These cookies help us analyse and understand how our Services perform and are used, such as the number of users, how they interact with our Services, and time spent using the Services.

SourceCookie nameDurationPurpose
Mixpanel
mp_d7d7628de9d5e6160010b84db960a7ee_mixpanel
1 yearAnalytics

Managing cookies

Depending on applicable law, you may be able to choose which cookies are used when using our Services. If you are in a jurisdiction that allows for that control, you can access your cookie settings by clicking here. If you refuse “Analytics” cookies, the availability or functionality of the Services could be affected. Cookies listed as “Necessary” are required for the Services to function and cannot be disabled. 

Your web browser may allow you to manage your cookie preferences, including to delete and disable cookies. You can take a look at the help section of your web browser or follow the links below to understand your options. If you choose to disable cookies, some features of our Site or Services may not operate as intended.

Chrome: https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en
Explorer:https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies
Safari: https://support.apple.com/guide/safari/manage-cookies-and-website-data-sfri11471/mac
Firefox: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer
Opera: https://help.opera.com/en/latest/web-preferences/#cookies

Cookie settings are device- and browser-specific, so you will need to set cookie preferences for each device’s browser.

Additional information

For additional information about cookies, including how to see what cookies have been set on your device and how to manage and delete them, please visit www.allaboutcookies.org and www.youronlinechoices.eu

You can send any questions to privacy@openai.com.