Cookie policy

This Cookie Notice describes what kinds of cookies and similar technologies OpenAI uses in connection with our Services (as defined in our Privacy Policy), and how you can manage them.
Cookies are small text files that may be placed on your device when you interact with online services. Cookies can help services remember information about your visit, such as your language settings or when you logged in, which can improve your experience when you revisit a website. They can also be used for other purposes, such as helping online services troubleshoot errors and better understand how their services are being used. Cookies set by us are called first-party cookies. We also use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different from the domain of the website you are visiting. Similar technologies, such as pixels, web beacons, or local storage, can also be used for these purposes. We use “cookies” to refer to cookies and similar technologies.
These cookies are required to operate our Services. For example, they allow us to authenticate users or enable specific features within the Services, including for security purposes.
|Source
|Cookie name
|Duration
|Purpose
|OpenAI
_puid
|7 days
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
_uasid
|30 min
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
__Secure-next-auth.callback-url
|Session
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
__Host-next-auth.csrf-token
|Session
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
__Secure-next-auth.session-token
|90 days
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
_account
|Session
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
_devicecheck
|1 day
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
_playintegrity
|1 day
|Service functionality
|OpenAI
oai_disallow_onboarding
|12 hours
|Onboarding
|OpenAI
oai_age_verification_token
|12 hours
|Onboarding
|OpenAI
analytics_cookie_setting
|6 months
|Cookie consent
|Cloudflare
__cf_bm
|30 min
|Security
|Cloudflare
cf_clearance
|1 year
|Security
|Cloudflare
_cfuvid
|Session
|Security
|Cloudflare
__cflb
|30 minutes
|Security
|Stripe
__stripe_mid
|1 year
|To support payment
|Stripe
__stripe_sid
|30 min
|To support payment
|Auth0
_legacy_auth0.DRivsnm2Mu42T3KOpqdtwB3NYviHYzwD.is.authenticated
|1 day
|User authentication
|Auth0
auth0.DRivsnm2Mu42T3KOpqdtwB3NYviHYzwD.is.authenticated
|1 day
|User authentication
|Auth0
_legacy_auth0.DMg91f5PCHQtc7u018WKiL0zopKdiHle.is.authenticated
|1 day
|User authentication
|Auth0
auth0.DMg91f5PCHQtc7u018WKiL0zopKdiHle.is.authenticated
|1 day
|User authentication
|Auth0
auth0_compat
|14 days
|User authentication
|Auth0
auth0
|14 days
|User authentication
|Auth0
did_compat
|1 year
|User authentication
|Auth0
did
|1 year
|User authentication
|Intercom
intercom-device-id-dgkjq2bp
|270 days
|Customer support
|Intercom
intercom-session-dgkjq2bp
|30 days
|Customer support
|Datadog
_dd_s
|Session
|Error reporting
|Segment
ajs_user_id
|1 year
|Service functionality
|Segment
ajs_anonymous_id
|1 year
|Service functionality
These cookies help us analyse and understand how our Services perform and are used, such as the number of users, how they interact with our Services, and time spent using the Services.
Depending on applicable law, you may be able to choose which cookies are used when using our Services. If you are in a jurisdiction that allows for that control, you can access your cookie settings by clicking here. If you refuse “Analytics” cookies, the availability or functionality of the Services could be affected. Cookies listed as “Necessary” are required for the Services to function and cannot be disabled.
Your web browser may allow you to manage your cookie preferences, including to delete and disable cookies. You can take a look at the help section of your web browser or follow the links below to understand your options. If you choose to disable cookies, some features of our Site or Services may not operate as intended.
Chrome: https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en
Explorer:https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies
Safari: https://support.apple.com/guide/safari/manage-cookies-and-website-data-sfri11471/mac
Firefox: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer
Opera: https://help.opera.com/en/latest/web-preferences/#cookies
Cookie settings are device- and browser-specific, so you will need to set cookie preferences for each device’s browser.
Additional information
For additional information about cookies, including how to see what cookies have been set on your device and how to manage and delete them, please visit www.allaboutcookies.org and www.youronlinechoices.eu.
You can send any questions to privacy@openai.com.