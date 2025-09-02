Vijaye Raji to become CTO of Applications with acquisition of Statsig

We’re expanding our Applications leadership, the org responsible for how our research reaches and benefits the world.

As we scale ChatGPT and build new applications to serve hundreds of millions of people and businesses around the world, our ambition is to push the frontier of AI research and turn it into intuitive, safe, and useful tools that people love. That takes strong engineering systems, fast iteration, and a long-term focus on quality and reliability.

Vijaye Raji will step into a new role as CTO of Applications ⁠, reporting to Fidji Simo, following the acquisition of Statsig. As a hands-on builder and trusted leader, Vijaye will head product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, with responsibilities that span core systems and product lines including infrastructure and Integrity. His experience as founder and CEO of Statsig, and a decade leading large-scale consumer engineering at Meta, brings both entrepreneurial vision and operating expertise to scale our next generation of products.

“Vijaye has a remarkable record of building new consumer and B2B products and systems at scale. He’s joining at a time when our models are opening entirely new ways to build, and his leadership will help turn that progress into safe applications that empower people with many new tools to improve their lives, help companies increase their impact and allow developers to build faster and better products.”

—Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications, OpenAI

Statsig joins OpenAI

As part of this transition, we’re acquiring Statsig, one of the most trusted experimentation platforms in the industry—powering A/B testing, feature flagging, and real-time decisioning for some of the world’s most innovative companies, including OpenAI.

Vijaye and his team founded Statsig on the belief that the best products come from rapid experimentation, tight feedback loops, and data-informed decision-making.

The Statsig platform has already played a central role in how we ship and learn quickly. Bringing it in-house will strengthen our ability to accelerate experimentation across our Applications org and build even better, more responsive experiences for the people and businesses we serve.

“Joining OpenAI as CTO of Applications is an extraordinary opportunity to bring my experience scaling consumer and enterprise products to a mission I deeply believe in: advancing AI in ways that are capable of solving hard problems, reliable, and truly beneficial to people everywhere. The journey with Statsig has been deeply gratifying, leading me to this moment and giving me conviction that we will continue helping teams ship better software every day.”

—Vijaye Raji, incoming CTO of Applications, OpenAI

Once the acquisition is finalized, Statsig employees will become OpenAI employees. It will continue operating independently and serving its customer base out of its Seattle office. We’ll take a measured approach to any future integration, ensuring continuity for current customers and enabling the team to stay focused on what they do best.