Steuerrecht.com delivers faster, client-ready legal analysis with ChatGPT Business

Steuerrecht.com is a boutique law and tax advisory firm that aims to compete at the same level as much larger practices. Founder Sebastian Korts and his ten-person team handle complex tax cases, financial analyses, and litigation, often against institutions with far greater resources.

The challenge was finding the bandwidth to serve more clients, while keeping standards high. “Without in-house departments, a small firm can only stretch so far,” Korts explains. By adopting ChatGPT Business, Korts found a way to multiply his firm’s reach and visibility with their existing team, turning time once lost to routine work into client acquisition and growth.

Creating virtual departments with AI

What large firms achieve through specialized staff, Steuerrecht.com now does with AI. “By committing strongly to artificial intelligence, we can now create things we were never able to before,” Korts says.

With ChatGPT Business, the firm has effectively built its own set of “virtual departments”:

Marketing: With ChatGPT, Korts says, “We set up a dedicated blog on tax criminal law, updated weekly. It’s now so comprehensive that we don’t miss a single court decision we’d otherwise have to research manually.” They also leverage AI for social media: “Through LinkedIn we’ve positioned ourselves prominently, even transforming photos into animations that draw attention.”

Contracts: Routine agreements that once took hours now take minutes. “We can generate standardized but still customized contracts—like a CEO employment contract or the formation of a small limited company—by drawing on automated templates,” Korts says, noting that they use custom GPTs for this purpose. “It’s the most boring work, but it still demands individualization. Now we can finish it in a few minutes.”

Research & publications: The firm also uses AI to strengthen its professional voice. “When we write an article, we’ll input our position and then ask ChatGPT for the counter-arguments,” Korts explains. “The interplay gives us a much higher-quality debate than we could produce on our own.”

Knowledge management: By connecting their internal data to ChatGPT, “we’ve built a portfolio of text modules and contract templates we can access instantly,” Korts says.

Legal work in hours instead of days

These virtual departments have reshaped the firm’s core legal workflows. What used to consume days of manual effort is now completed in hours, or even minutes:

Researching legal requirements for supervisory board meetings of joint-stock companies now takes minutes instead of three to four hours.

Drafting court submissions against tax authorities, once a full day of extracting arguments and preparing counterpoints, is often reduced to ten minutes before a final legal review.

Responding to lengthy filings from the tax office used to take up to three days, but now can be done in a few hours, giving lawyers back critical time for strategy and client relationships.

“In immediate application, it delivers incredibly impressive results for a firm like ours,” Korts says. “Compared to traditional methods, I personally save up to ten hours of work per week thanks to ChatGPT.” That extra capacity goes into building the firm’s visibility and reaching new clients, work that was difficult to prioritize before.

Speaking every language clients need

One of Steuerrecht.com’s most distinctive uses of ChatGPT Business is what Korts calls “translation”—not only across languages, but also across audiences. Clients may need a message translated from German to English, and complex subject matter has to be made digestible for different audiences, from judges, to local business clients, to international executives.



“I may need to explain to a foreign CFO that the German tax authority now treats certain transfer-pricing misstatements as criminal,” Korts says. “That kind of communication has to be crystal clear, in their own frame of reference.”



ChatGPT makes this reframing not only possible, but fast. “If I defend a corporate officer accused of tax fraud, the court submission may run to 35 pages,” Korts explains. “That has to be translated into one and a half pages for the board—and sometimes again into English so foreign CFOs grasp the seriousness. For that kind of work, ChatGPT is the only real partner.” As a result, clients feel better informed and more confident in the decisions they make with Steuerrecht.com.

Secure by design, adopted as a team

Confidentiality is non-negotiable in law. Steuerrecht.com chose ChatGPT Business specifically to support GDPR compliance and because the product does not train on customer data. “We are legally bound to confidentiality,” Korts says. “This isn’t optional, it’s in the law. Security was the deciding factor.”

Adoption, meanwhile, was deliberate and firm-wide. The team held morning sessions to refine prompting, compare approaches, and align on best practices. Today, they maintain weekly syncs to ensure consistent competence.

“The speed and impact are so significant that it would be unreasonable not to use it,” Korts says. “But we also need a unified approach, so we never show up to clients with uneven skills.”

Turning a boutique firm into a bigger player

For Steuerrecht.com, AI has become a way to level the playing field. With ChatGPT Business, the firm can take on the same complex tax cases as much larger practices, without sacrificing security or quality.

Korts is candid with clients about how central AI has become. “Yes, we use AI—and we say it proudly,” he notes. “ChatGPT is a real productivity driver.”