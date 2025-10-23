AI in South Korea—OpenAI’s Economic Blueprint

South Korea is poised to become one of the world’s next AI powerhouses. With world-class semiconductor manufacturing, dense digital infrastructure, highly educated talent, and a government that has made AI a national priority, the country has the ingredients to lead. Our new Economic Blueprint for Korea outlines how South Korea can translate those strengths into scaled, trusted AI adoption across its economy—while ensuring the benefits are broadly shared.

This blueprint builds on recent milestones, including OpenAI’s first country-level partnership in APAC announced on October 1. Through the Stargate initiative, Samsung and SK plan to expand advanced memory supply crucial to frontier AI, while OpenAI, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), and the partners are exploring next-generation AI data centers in Korea. Alongside the launch of the Korea office and a strategic collaboration with Seoul National University, these steps reflect Korea’s momentum and the potential for positive spillovers across industry, infrastructure, and talent.