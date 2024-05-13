Rakuten pairs data with AI to unlock customer insights and value

As Rakuten continues to build with OpenAI’s API, they’re excited about the power of new real-time voice and vision capabilities. For instance, they could create meeting action items, email communications, and multilingual translations on top of internal meeting data that only exists in audio format. Rakuten also sees the potential to build more conversational AI experiences into their ecosystem. It comes back to data: these experiences provide richer data about users’ needs, which in turn leads to even better products.



“Clicks and impressions are just a proxy of a user’s preference. As we integrate LLMs more into the user experience, we can understand the user’s pain point or preference in a direct way through conversational inputs,” Kaji said. “If we can capture and manage this new type of data well, we can provide a better service.”



Rakuten is guided by a passion to empower people and society—and in 2024, they can’t imagine achieving their goals without AI. At Rakuten, AI represents a new level of empowerment, for instance, in the way it can help small businesses be competitive in the digital landscape. “As a global innovation leader, we saw it as our responsibility to embrace AI with the objective of creating a better, more optimistic future. OpenAI has been an ideal partner on this journey,” said Kaji.