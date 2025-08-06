Providing ChatGPT to the entire U.S. federal workforce

Today, OpenAI for Government ⁠ is announcing a new partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to launch a transformative initiative. For the next year, ChatGPT Enterprise will be available to the entire federal executive branch workforce at essentially no cost. Participating U.S. federal agencies will be able to use our leading frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise, for the nominal cost of $1 per agency for the next year.

This effort delivers on a core pillar of the Trump Administration’s AI Action Plan ⁠(opens in a new window) by making powerful AI tools available across the federal government so that workers can spend less time on red tape and paperwork, and more time doing what they came to public service to do: serve the American people.

Helping government work better – making services faster, easier, and more reliable—is a key way to bring the benefits of AI to everyone. At OpenAI, we believe public servants should help shape how AI is used. The best way to do that is to put best-in-class AI tools in their hands—with strong guardrails, high transparency, and deep respect for their public mission.

We’re already seeing how AI can support public servants. In a recent pilot program ⁠(opens in a new window), Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employees using ChatGPT saved an average of about 95 minutes per day on routine tasks. In North Carolina, 85% of participants in a separate 12-week pilot ⁠(opens in a new window) with the Department of State Treasurer reported a positive experience with ChatGPT. Whether managing complex budgets, analyzing threats to national security, or handling day-to-day operations of public offices, all public servants deserve access to the best technology available.

As part of this initiative, OpenAI will provide:

Universal Access to ChatGPT Enterprise: Every participating U.S. federal agency will have access to our leading frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise for a nominal fee of $1 for the next year. For an additional 60 day period, OpenAI will provide unlimited use of advanced models and features, like Deep Research and Advanced Voice Mode.

Every participating U.S. federal agency will have access to our leading frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise for a nominal fee of $1 for the next year. For an additional 60 day period, OpenAI will provide unlimited use of advanced models and features, like Deep Research and Advanced Voice Mode. Educational Tools and Training: To help federal employees feel confident using AI, we have set up a dedicated government user community ⁠ (opens in a new window) and tailored introductory trainings through the OpenAI Academy ⁠ (opens in a new window) . Custom training platforms and guided learning – either directly or through partner-led sessions – are also available to help employees explore and leverage AI. And, to help federal agencies make the most of ChatGPT, we're teaming up with experienced partners Slalom and Boston Consulting Group to support secure, responsible deployment and trainings.

Security and Compliance: Protecting sensitive information is critical. Our goal is to ensure agencies can use AI securely and responsibly. ChatGPT Enterprise already does not use business data, including inputs or outputs, to train or improve OpenAI models. The same safeguards will apply to federal use. Additionally, GSA has officially issued an Authority to Use (ATU) for ChatGPT Enterprise, demonstrating our commitment to rigorous security and compliance standards.