Driving sales productivity and customer success at OpenAI

This is part of our series about how OpenAI is building its own solutions on our technology.

Managing growth

Growth is a good challenge to have, but it comes with pressure. In less than a year, our go-to-market team tripled in size while launching new products almost every week. This pace created a structural challenge: customer demand was increasing, but systems and processes could not keep up.

Reps often spent an hour preparing for a thirty-minute call, bouncing across dozens of different systems to piece together context. Meanwhile, customers were sending our teams hundreds of product questions weekly, bogging down subject matter experts and slowing deals.

The result: even the most seasoned sellers spent too much time chasing context and answers rather than deepening relationships with customers.

A teammate, not another tool

The team didn’t need another dashboard. They needed a way to reduce preparation overhead and centralize product knowledge.

That idea became GTM Assistant, built on OpenAI’s automation platform and delivered in Slack. It focuses on two friction points:

Customer research and preparation : Daily meeting briefs and recaps including account history, call notes, Salesforce activity, and release updates.

: Daily meeting briefs and recaps including account history, call notes, Salesforce activity, and release updates. Product Q&A: Instant answers sourced from a curated knowledge base, with traceable links back to primary documents.

Rather than a new system to manage, GTM Assistant embedded directly into the reps daily workflows.

Defining what “great” looks like

The breakthrough wasn’t just saving time. It was capturing what the very best salespeople do and sharing it with everyone else.

Top reps worked directly with GTM Assistant, shaping what “great” looks like in meeting briefs and product responses. Their expertise trained the system. Every eval, correction, and improvement didn’t just sharpen the Assistant, it scaled the habits of the best sellers across the org. Trust is the number one success criteria, which comes from building these solutions hand in hand with the best end users.

“We were constantly going back and forth on what does good look like here, really inspecting responses and operationalizing “good” inside of our system.” Scotty Huhn, GTM Innovation

That hands-on approach became the defining feature of the project. Instead of reps being passive users of a tool, they became designers of a system. Instead of subject matter experts simply answering questions, they became builders of knowledge loops.

Impact you can feel

The results showed up quickly. Today, the average sales rep:

Exchanges 22 messages a week with GTM Assistant across daily briefs, recaps, and Q&A

with GTM Assistant across daily briefs, recaps, and Q&A Sees a 20% lift in productivity—about one extra day each week to spend with customers and manage a larger book

GTM Assistant also keeps improving. Each week product experts review samples, patch gaps, and push updates back into the system.

“It’s like having a virtual coworker that we re-skill every single week,” says Huhn.

Customers feel the difference. Questions that once lingered in Slack are answered in minutes. Meetings start sharper, grounded in the latest data and product updates. Deals move faster.

From answers to actions

With trust established, the Assistant is already piloting the next step: logging CRM updates after calls, proactively spotting noteworthy usage patterns, and drafting customer follow-ups to send automatically. Work that used to take hours is starting to happen in the background.

“The breakthrough was training it on what a successful meeting looks like. Now it acts as an always-on teammate, driving better customer outcomes and a smoother day-to-day for our teams.” Scotty Huhn, GTM Innovation

Scaling excellence

The GTM Assistant isn’t about replacing salespeople. It’s about multiplying their impact and driving customer success. By embedding low touch evals into daily workflows, the team built a system where knowledge flows freely, workflows adapt at the speed of deals, and sellers co-own the technology they use.