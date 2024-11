OpenAI en France

The office opening reflects the rapid adoption of AI in France, where organizations, start-ups and businesses are already using our tools to tackle challenging problems and drive productivity and creativity. These include:

Sanofi : In a joint partnership with Formation Bio and OpenAI, the global healthcare company, has launched Muse, an AI-powered tool that aims to speed up patient recruitment for clinical drug trials, bringing new treatments to patients faster.

Simplon : A digital skills training organization providing tech literacy programs to underserved communities. Simplon is the first European partner in the OpenAI Academy ⁠ program, which aims to democratize access to AI technologies.

Mirakl : The global leader in platform software is using our AI to drive significant growth for third-party sellers on its marketplaces while boosting internal productivity.

ESCP Business School : Is using our AI to offer personalized learning and freeing up faculty from administrative tasks so they can focus more on their students.

Ask Mona: A cultural organization transforming knowledge and learning by using AI to create engaging experiences for cultural institutions and their audiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with OpenAI and ChatGPT to bring generative AI superpowers to underserved and underrepresented communities. By scaling the benefits of state-of-the-art multilingual and multimodal models among nonprofits, we aim to unlock their full potential and create lasting impact.” Frédéric Bardeau, President and Co-Founder of Simplon

We look forward to building on an initial series of hackathons to further support French developers, start-ups and organizations so they can share the benefits of AI.

“We are proud and excited by OpenAI's launch in Paris. France's AI ecosystem has gained impressive momentum and we believe OpenAI will further empower its growth. Our companies at STATION F have also shown great enthusiasm at having more access and proximity to the local OpenAI team.” Roxanne Varza, Director of STATION F, the world’s largest start-up campus based in Paris

Having a presence in France also allows us to strengthen our collaboration with the French government, ensuring that the benefits of AI are broadly and responsibly shared. In September, we signed the core commitments of the EU AI Pact, which are aligned with our mission to provide safe, cutting edge technologies that provide value to everyone.

"The opening of OpenAI's Paris office testifies to the attractiveness of France and the quality of our talent and researchers. This choice reflects the growing dynamism of our French artificial intelligence ecosystem, which we aim to position as a world leader." Clara Chappaz, Secretary of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs