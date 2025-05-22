OpenAI Deutschland

Millions of people in Germany already use our AI tools to transform how they live, work, and learn. Germany has the highest number of ChatGPT users in Europe and ranks among our top three global markets for paying subscribers. Additionally, Germany is a top-three market outside the U.S. for business customers, from large enterprises to the Mittelstand, who use our tools to enhance productivity, innovation, and creativity. Germany also has the largest number of API developers building on our platform outside of the U.S.

Businesses and organizations currently benefiting from our AI include:

Large enterprises like Sparkassen Finanzgruppe, DKB , and Zalando who are enhancing employee productivity and making customer banking and retail more personalised.

Mittelstand businesses such as KOSTAL and Viessmann who are using our technologies to streamline workflows and enable employees to make faster, smarter decisions.

Developers and startups such as Parloa, Choco, and doinstruct are building on our API to power AI-driven businesses and create innovative solutions across diverse sectors, including customer service, supply chains, and frontline workers.

Leading universities including WHU and researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light who are using our AI to reimagine the learning experience and advance academic breakthroughs.

Artists like Mario Clement and Looping Lovers are using our technology as a creative partner, unlocking new realms of creative possibilities.

While our first German office will be based in Munich, our German team will be supporting businesses, developers, partners, and academic institutions all over the country. Having a local presence also strengthens our collaboration with Germany’s federal and regional governments, helping to ensure AI’s benefits are distributed responsibly across Germany and advance nationwide economic growth and competitiveness.

Dr. Fabian Mehring, Bavarian State Minister for Digital Affairs, welcomed our opening, stating:

“The vision of our state government is becoming reality: we are systematically developing Bavaria into the digital powerhouse of Europe. Welcoming OpenAI, the global star of the AI revolution, to our state capital is another milestone on Munich’s path to becoming the German tech capital. ChatGPT has changed the world and is now also at home in our unique ecosystem at the Isar. From now on, AI innovations ‘made in Bavaria’ will help shape the digital revolution. In the heart of Bavaria, tradition and innovation are merging to create a bright future. All the more reason to say a heartfelt ‘Servus’ to Germany’s ‘home for high-tech’ and welcome to Team Bavaria, OpenAI!”