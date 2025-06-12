Bringing the magic of AI to Mattel’s iconic brands

OpenAI is teaming up with Mattel, a leading global toy and family entertainment company known for capturing the imagination of generations, to bring a new dimension of AI-powered innovation and magic to Mattel’s iconic brands.

Mattel has more than 80 years of experience introducing products and experiences that delight and captivate fans in a safe, thoughtful way. By tapping into OpenAI’s AI capabilities, Mattel aims to reimagine how fans can experience and interact with its cherished brands, with careful consideration to ensure positive, enriching experiences.

“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer of Mattel. “Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

“We’re pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI. “With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale.”