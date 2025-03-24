Leadership updates

OpenAI has grown a lot. We remain focused on the same core—pursuing frontier AI research that accelerates human progress—but we now also deliver products used by hundreds of millions of people. This real-world usage—in science, business, education and more—helps make our research better and helps begin to deliver on our mission of AGI that benefits all of humanity.

As we scale, I am proud to announce three of our leaders are taking on additional responsibilities to help us deliver on this.