John Deere transforms agriculture with AI

John Deere is almost 200 years old—we’re celebrating our 188th year this year. From the start, our focus has been on serving customers and driving innovation. The company was founded on an original innovation: a self-scouring steel plow that could cut through the thick, rich soil of the Midwest without clogging. That initial product set the stage for what we’ve become.

Today, our portfolio is much broader—we operate in agriculture, construction, road building, forestry, and turf care, with over 100 different product lines. Our customers range from individual farmers and ranchers, including hobbyists, to vast agricultural enterprises farming millions of acres per year. We also serve construction companies, forestry operators, homeowners, and more, across every continent and climate.

Fun fact: our machines roll over about one-third of the Earth’s surface every year, and that number continues to grow. It’s really a large-scale endeavor to support human civilization.

As we dig deeper, I see huge potential to optimize individual practices—whether in turf management, agriculture, or construction. This is just the beginning, and that’s what excites me. It also gives me confidence in a company that’s been around for nearly 200 years. I have no doubt we’ll be here for another century, and the next 100 years might be even more exciting than the last.