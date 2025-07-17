Invideo AI enables anyone with an idea to produce high-quality videos

Built on GPT‑4.1, image generation in the API, and text-to-speech models, invideo AI turns OpenAI models into a full video production team.

Creating high-quality videos for marketing, sales, and social media has traditionally required working across complex software with manual timelines, which can be time-intensive for small teams and solo creators.

Invideo AI ⁠(opens in a new window), one of India’s fastest-growing startups, is making it possible for businesses and creators to create professional-quality videos from just an idea. Built on OpenAI GPT‑4.1, gpt-image-1, and text-to-speech models, invideo AI lets users direct their vision while AI agents handle the rest. Whether it’s a TikTok ad, product demo, or explainer video, users can generate and edit a complete video using natural language prompts in minutes instead of hours or days.

“OpenAI’s models are foundational to how we build,” says Sanket Shah, co-founder and CEO of invideo AI. “They help us deliver professional quality videos to users and push traditional boundaries.”

On the left is the traditional video editing system and on the right is the invideo AI system.

Turning OpenAI models into a video production system

At the core of invideo AI is a multi-agent system where each OpenAI model handles a different part of the video creation process.

OpenAI o3 functions as the planner and orchestrator, reasoning about the content’s purpose, tone, and target platform. It builds the overall creative plan and selects the best models for each task, effectively coordinating the entire production workflow.

functions as the planner and orchestrator, reasoning about the content’s purpose, tone, and target platform. It builds the overall creative plan and selects the best models for each task, effectively coordinating the entire production workflow. GPT‑4.1 structures and refines the narrative, turning the creative plan into an engaging script and video strategy with the right structure, pacing, and tone.

structures and refines the narrative, turning the creative plan into an engaging script and video strategy with the right structure, pacing, and tone. Search-augmented GPT models take on research, enriching scripts with timely context and relevant insights before production begins.

take on research, enriching scripts with timely context and relevant insights before production begins. Moderation models using OpenAI's Moderation API act like a content strategist, reviewing content for tone, safety, and alignment with platform and brand norms.

act like a content strategist, reviewing content for tone, safety, and alignment with platform and brand norms. gpt-image-1 generates backgrounds, cutaway visuals, and branded assets.

generates backgrounds, cutaway visuals, and branded assets. OpenAI text-to-speech models deliver human-like narration across tones and languages.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all process. “Our job is to get the best creative outcome, and that means understanding which model excels at which task,” says Anshul Khandelwal, invideo AI co-founder and Chief Product and Technology Officer. “OpenAI’s models consistently deliver on turning creative ideas into polished outputs.”

Optimizing performance for any platform or audience with GPT‑4.1, gpt-image-1, and text-to-speech models

Invideo AI takes OpenAI model optimization a step further, allowing users to generate content optimized for specific platforms and audiences based on model strengths. A prompt like “make this video hook work for TikTok” activates GPT‑4.1 to adjust pacing and tone, text-to-speech to fine-tune the voiceover, and gpt-image-1 to select vibrant, high-conversion visuals. A product ad for noise-cancelling headphones targeting urban commuters might feature calm music, a professional tone, and city-relevant imagery, selected by the right model agents.

This level of orchestration means invideo AI can produce not just finished videos, but finished strategies with content that’s tailored to its audience, format, and performance goals.

That leads to real business impact. Users are spending 10x less time on production, cutting a full day’s work to 30 minutes or less. And with professional-level creative and platform-ready output, many have doubled their revenue.

Scaling alongside OpenAI’s evolving model ecosystem

Today, invideo AI helps over 50 million users create more than 7 million videos each month across ads, explainers, and short-form content. And they’re still growing.

With each new model release, the invideo AI team revisits how model performance can unlock new creative capabilities, from better pacing and tone judgment to more realistic audio and visuals.

“Every model release opens up new opportunities for us. Our roadmap evolves alongside OpenAI’s. We’re always asking: how can this model extend our capabilities? Can it make decisions faster, or bring more polish to the end result?” says Shah.