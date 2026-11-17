Today we’re launching OpenAI for Chile, a partnership with the Government of Chile, led by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, to support responsible AI adoption in public administration, build civil servants’ skills and help local startups develop useful AI applications.
The partnership builds on Chile’s National AI Policy and action plan(opens in a new window), which support talent development, research and responsible adoption.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference in California, with Minister Ximena Lincolao leading the agreement on behalf of Chile.
The partnership is supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s American SI Exports Program(opens in a new window), of which OpenAI is an anchor partner, helping Chile advance its own AI ambitions through public sector innovation, skills development, and entrepreneurship.
The partnership will explore technology adoption in the ministry’s administrative processes, including potential support from OpenAI on adopting new models, alongside advice and training for ministry personnel.
For civil servants, the partnership will explore practical AI literacy, upskilling and reskilling tailored to their roles. Activities could include workshops and a train-the-trainer approach, covering effective use of AI tools, checking outputs, protecting sensitive information and maintaining human oversight.
To support Chile’s AI startup and innovation ecosystem, the partners will explore access to relevant OpenAI programs and technology, practical learning, technical guidance and mentorship. Cooperation could also connect entrepreneurs with public institutions, universities and other local partners to develop applications that support Chile’s economic development and public-service priorities.
A joint task force of ministry and OpenAI representatives is expected to agree priorities and an initial workplan, with leads, milestones and measures of success for each activity.
Specific activities, eligibility, resources and access to technology will be agreed separately. The MoU sets no investment or purchasing commitment. Activities will be subject to appropriate safeguards for privacy, information security and responsible use.
OpenAI for Chile is part of OpenAI for Countries, our global initiative to help countries use AI to advance their national priorities, strengthen their economies and expand opportunity. We work with governments and local partners to turn AI’s potential into practical benefits for their people.