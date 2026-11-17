Today we’re launching OpenAI for Chile, a partnership with the Government of Chile, led by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, to support responsible AI adoption in public administration, build civil servants’ skills and help local startups develop useful AI applications.

The partnership builds on Chile’s National AI Policy and action plan ⁠(opens in a new window), which support talent development, research and responsible adoption.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference in California, with Minister Ximena Lincolao leading the agreement on behalf of Chile.

The partnership is supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s American SI Exports Program⁠(opens in a new window), of which OpenAI is an anchor partner, helping Chile advance its own AI ambitions through public sector innovation, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

“ Artificial Intelligence is going to be one of the most important ways we make people’s lives better—from accelerating scientific discovery to helping people build things we haven’t imagined yet. I’m excited to work with Chile to help public servants use these tools, improve public services, and support entrepreneurs building new companies. I am excited to see Chilean startups solve some of the most important problems in the world and build things that benefit people everywhere. ” —Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI “ We are incredibly excited about this collaboration and the extraordinary opportunities it will open for scientific discovery, entrepreneurship, and innovation across Chile. This is about empowering Chileans to push the boundaries of what is possible, create new technologies, and develop solutions that improve people's lives. ” —Ximena Lincolao, Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation of Chile

Putting AI to work in Chile

The partnership will explore technology adoption in the ministry’s administrative processes, including potential support from OpenAI on adopting new models, alongside advice and training for ministry personnel.

For civil servants, the partnership will explore practical AI literacy, upskilling and reskilling tailored to their roles. Activities could include workshops and a train-the-trainer approach, covering effective use of AI tools, checking outputs, protecting sensitive information and maintaining human oversight.

To support Chile’s AI startup and innovation ecosystem, the partners will explore access to relevant OpenAI programs and technology, practical learning, technical guidance and mentorship. Cooperation could also connect entrepreneurs with public institutions, universities and other local partners to develop applications that support Chile’s economic development and public-service priorities.

A joint task force of ministry and OpenAI representatives is expected to agree priorities and an initial workplan, with leads, milestones and measures of success for each activity.

Specific activities, eligibility, resources and access to technology will be agreed separately. The MoU sets no investment or purchasing commitment. Activities will be subject to appropriate safeguards for privacy, information security and responsible use.

About OpenAI for Countries