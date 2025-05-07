Introducing data residency in Asia
Data residency builds on OpenAI’s enterprise-grade data privacy, security, and compliance programs supporting customers worldwide.
We’re announcing data residency in Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea for ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and the API Platform. This helps organizations operating in these countries meet local data sovereignty requirements when using OpenAI products in their businesses and building new solutions with AI.
Data residency builds on OpenAI’s existing enterprise-grade data privacy, security, and compliance features.
With data residency, eligible API customers and new ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu customers can choose to have customer content stored at rest in supported countries.
ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu
New ChatGPT workspaces can be set up with data residency in supported countries, allowing customer content to be stored at rest in the region. This includes users’ conversations with ChatGPT and custom GPTs in your Enterprise or Edu workspace, including user prompts, uploaded files, and content across text, vision, and image modalities.
API Platform
Eligible customers can enable data residency by creating a new Project in the API Platform dashboard and selecting the relevant country. As of now, data storage for the API platform will be stored in the selected region.
Data residency builds on OpenAI’s robust data privacy, security, and compliance features, which support hundreds of organizations partnering with OpenAI across Asia today—from start-ups and large enterprises to academic institutions—including Kakao, SoftBank, Grab, Singapore Airlines, and many more.
These features include:
- Advanced encryption techniques: We use AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2+ for data in transit between customers and OpenAI, and OpenAI and our service providers, to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity during storage and transmission across networks.
- No training on customer data: By default, OpenAI’s models are not trained using data from ChatGPT business plans or the API unless a customer explicitly opts in to share data with us.
- Comprehensive data protection: Our data protection practices can support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, and adhere to the CSA STAR and SOC 2 Type 2 standards.
- Data Processing Addendum (DPA): We offer a comprehensive DPA(opens in a new window) that clarifies roles and responsibilities under GDPR and other privacy regulations, helping organizations meet their compliance obligations.
For the API Platform and ChatGPT business products, data remains confidential, secure, and entirely owned by you. Data residency further enhances data control for organizations operating in Japan, India, Singapore and South Korea.
For more details on data residency eligibility and supported data, visit our help pages for ChatGPT(opens in a new window) and the API Platform(opens in a new window), or https://openai.com/contact-sales/(opens in a new window) for more information on using OpenAI’s products with local data residency.
We look forward to partnering with more organizations across Asia and around the world on their AI initiatives, while maintaining the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance.