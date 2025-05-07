Introducing data residency in Asia

Data residency builds on OpenAI’s robust data privacy, security, and compliance features, which support hundreds of organizations partnering with OpenAI across Asia today—from start-ups and large enterprises to academic institutions—including Kakao, SoftBank, Grab, Singapore Airlines, and many more.

These features include:

Advanced encryption technique s: We use AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2+ for data in transit between customers and OpenAI, and OpenAI and our service providers, to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity during storage and transmission across networks.

No training on customer data : By default, OpenAI’s models are not trained using data from ChatGPT business plans or the API unless a customer explicitly opts in to share data with us.

Comprehensive data protection : Our data protection practices can support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, and adhere to the CSA STAR and SOC 2 Type 2 standards.

Data Processing Addendum (DPA) : We offer a comprehensive DPA ⁠ (opens in a new window) that clarifies roles and responsibilities under GDPR and other privacy regulations, helping organizations meet their compliance obligations.

For the API Platform and ChatGPT business products, data remains confidential, secure, and entirely owned by you. Data residency further enhances data control for organizations operating in Japan, India, Singapore and South Korea.