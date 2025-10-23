Work smarter with your company knowledge in ChatGPT

A new way to bring together context from all your connected tools for answers that know your business.

ChatGPT can help with almost any question, but the context you need to get work done often lives in your internal tools: docs, files, messages, emails, tickets, and project trackers. Those tools don’t always connect to each other, and the most accurate answer is often spread across them.

Today we're introducing company knowledge for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Edu. Company knowledge brings all the context from your connected apps together in ChatGPT, giving you answers specific to your business—so you can make decisions, take action, and get things done.

With company knowledge, the information in your connected apps—like Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive, and GitHub—becomes more useful and accessible. It’s powered by a version of GPT‑5 that’s trained to look across multiple sources to give more comprehensive and accurate answers. Every response includes clear citations so you can see where the information came from and trust the results.

For example, if you have an upcoming client call, ChatGPT can create a briefing for you based on recent messages from your account channel in Slack, key details from emails with your client, the last call notes in Google Docs, and any escalations from Intercom support tickets since your last meeting.

Starting today, anyone on ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Edu can use company knowledge. Company knowledge respects your existing company permissions, so ChatGPT only has access to what each user is already authorized to view.

How it works

To get started, tap “Company knowledge” under the message composer. When using it for the first time, you’ll need to connect your work apps. After that, whenever you enable it, ChatGPT will look across all your apps to bring relevant context into its answers.

As it works, you can follow along in the sidebar to see what it’s looking at and how it’s using the information. When it’s done, you’ll see exactly what sources it used to inform its response, along with the specific snippets it drew from. You can then click on any citation to open the original source for more details.

Built to understand what’s going on at work

Company knowledge can run multiple searches to resolve conflicting details, making it more effective at handling ambiguous questions and situations where there isn’t a clear answer. This is especially useful when teams aren’t on the same page or a decision hasn’t been made. For example, if you ask “Where did we land on company goals for next year?” ChatGPT can summarize what’s been discussed and highlight differing viewpoints, so you can take the right next step with the team.

It can also provide more balanced, comprehensive responses. For example, if you say, “Report on customer feedback from the mobile launch,” it won’t just recap sentiment but will also bring in related support tickets, customer quotes, and even recommend next steps. This gives you a more complete picture of what’s really happening to help you make better decisions.

And because it can think while it searches and use date filters, company knowledge is good at finding time-based information. For example, if you ask “Give me a quick update on our company performance,” ChatGPT can pull from multiple Slack channels and Google Docs and Sheets, ranking sources by recency and quality to give you the most current view. It can also track down information from a specific moment in time, like “Look back at our company performance in Q1,” so you don’t have to dig through past files or messages yourself.

Your company data stays private, protected, and in your control

As ChatGPT becomes even more helpful at work, we’re giving organizations more control over who can access what, where data lives, and how it’s protected.

Learn more⁠ about our enterprise-grade security, data privacy, and compliance programs.

Ways to use it Synthesize insights Create a report Build a plan

Company knowledge goes beyond answering questions like “How do I file an expense report?” It helps ChatGPT understand your work context right away, so it can be more useful with tasks like drafting plans, compiling reports, or catching up on a new project—without you having to explain what you’re working on.

Use it to help you:

Turn customer insights into strategy docs: ChatGPT can synthesize the most recent customer feedback shared in Slack channels, survey results insights from Google Slides, and key themes from support tickets to help inform roadmap planning.

Create reports using the latest info: After a campaign, ChatGPT can pull contacts or deals tied to your campaign from HubSpot, briefs and post-mortem notes from Google Docs, and highlights shared in email threads to generate a performance summary.

Build release plans : ChatGPT can scan your GitHub repo for open TODOs, check Linear for related tickets, and look through your Slack engineering channels for any unresolved bug reports to help plan your next feature release. It can then summarize what’s outstanding, what’s already tracked, and what still needs to be logged.

Limitations and what’s next

To use company knowledge today, you’ll need to manually select it when you start a new conversation. When it’s not selected, ChatGPT may still use your connected apps to help answer questions, but its responses won’t include the same depth or detailed citations. We’re working to bring these experiences together in the coming months.

When company knowledge is on, ChatGPT can’t search the web or create charts and images. You can turn it off and continue working in the same conversation to use these capabilities, while keeping your existing context. In the coming months, we plan to integrate company knowledge with ChatGPT’s full range of capabilities.