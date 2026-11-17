We’re introducing ChatGPT for Sales to help every sales team understand customers better, spend less time on busywork, and close more deals. It includes our new Sales plugin with dedicated skills for sellers, and more than 30 new and enhanced partner plugins in ChatGPT, so you can use information from the tools your team already relies on to prepare for calls, tailor proposals, and follow up faster.

A starting point for every seller

The new Sales plugin from OpenAI gives you ready-to-use workflows for everyday sales work, from deciding which accounts to pursue to preparing for a call and drafting the follow-up. Sales teams work best when everyone has a shared understanding of the customer. Which accounts are worth pursuing? What does a buyer need to move forward? Which deals need attention, and why? The answers often sit across teammates, prospecting tools, customer calls, and the CRM. Bringing that information together gives teams more time to make informed decisions and follow through on customer commitments. That starts with the work you do every day.

Connect your sales process to ChatGPT

ChatGPT for Sales brings your tools, customer context, and sales workflows into one place. It also gives your team access to partner plugins, so ChatGPT can use customer context from your existing tools to help move opportunities forward. Choose the partner plugins that fit your sales process.

Create content and equip sellers . Learn your sales process and the latest product updates with Confluence, Guru, and Seismic. Rehearse pitches and practice handling objections with ChatGPT Voice. Build tailored presentations with ChatGPT Slides, Gamma, Figma, or Canva, or create an interactive demo or ROI calculator with ChatGPT Sites.

Manage accounts and advance deals . Bring together account context from Salesforce, HubSpot, Close CRM, or monday CRM to prepare for calls, review customer commitments, and plan next steps.

Find and engage buyers . Combine account signals from Apollo, Clay, and Common Room with ChatGPT’s web research to understand what’s changing at an account and identify reasons to reach out. Use Outreach or Salesloft to plan your outreach.

Turn customer conversations into action . Use call notes from the Meetings plugin in ChatGPT, Gong, Otter.ai, or Granola to understand buyer priorities, capture agreed next steps, and draft follow-ups.

Track performance and spot deal risk . Use signals from Backstory to identify deals that need attention. Analyze connected sales data with the Data plugin in ChatGPT or Hex to explain what changed in the pipeline and where to focus next.

Prepare quotes and agreements. Bring in Docusign, Ironclad, PandaDoc, or ServiceNow CPQ to help prepare quotes and agreements when a buyer is ready to move forward.

You can also keep work moving between conversations by delegating to your dot —an always-on agent in ChatGPT. Your dot can use these same plugins and customer context to prepare meeting briefs, track deal updates, and proactively bring you relevant changes and proposed next steps for review.

Use cases for every sales team

Build pipeline in the right accounts

Use ChatGPT to build a prioritized account list from your CRM information and prospect research from tools like ZoomInfo and Clay. Ask why each account fits, identify missing information, and refine the list around your team’s priorities. Then turn that research into outreach with a specific reason to engage—all in the same conversation.

Make a stronger case to each buyer

Before a meeting, ask for a briefing that brings together account history, previous calls, and the buyer’s priorities. Explore what still needs an answer, then turn that preparation into a customer-specific pitch with Gamma or Canva. Refine the story in the conversation before your meeting.

Keep deals moving with clear next steps

After a call, have ChatGPT draft the follow-up, capture agreed next steps, and prepare updates to the customer record. Refine the message in the conversation and review the proposed changes. With connected tools like Attio, you can save the next step to your CRM from ChatGPT.

See where your pipeline is at risk

Ask ChatGPT to help you understand what is holding up a deal, using CRM history and customer conversations. With Rox, you can also ask a dot to check the deal each morning, flag changes that need attention, and prepare a meeting brief or follow-up sequence for your review.

See a few examples from across the sales ecosystem showing how these tools work in ChatGPT:

HubSpot Clay Rox Gamma Atlassian Backstory Attio monday CRM Guru

How sales teams are winning with ChatGPT

From account research to deal follow-through, hear how sales teams are putting ChatGPT for Sales to work.

1 of 5 “ With the Salesforce Plugin for ChatGPT, our relationship builders can uncover deeper insights about donor prospects and research partners. It also reduces the time and effort required to gather and synthesize that information. ” —Sandeep Chellani, SVP and Head of Technology, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research “ At NeoBid, we use HubSpot with ChatGPT for Sales to research real estate prospects, enrich CRM data, prioritize opportunities, and prepare personalized outreach. We estimate this reduces manual effort for these activities by around 65%—giving us more time to help clients optimize energy procurement across their property portfolios. ” —Prof. Dr. Gunnar Gombert, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NeoBid “ As a fast-growing AI-native company, we see AI as fundamental to how we operate and scale. ChatGPT for Sales and Rox are central to that approach, shaping how our teams work, win customers, and grow revenue. Rox gives us a clear view of our pipeline and surfaces deal risks early, so we can act quickly and equip our teams to move complex deals forward. Together, these tools help us turn insights into action and execute with the speed and confidence our company demands. ” —Sushanth Raman, CEO, Pallet “ Atlassian provides the connective tissue that allows OpenAI’s frontier models to reason across our entire enterprise. By grounding ChatGPT for Sales in our Teamwork Graph, we’ve democratized our data—moving beyond generic AI responses to context-aware actions that actually drive our innovation pipeline forward. ” —JR Harrell, EVP, Business Execution, Datasite “ In GTM, the winners ship their best ideas before their competition. For years, building in Clay meant clicking through menu after menu. You had to learn the tool before you could ship anything. Even experts got lost in giant tables and moved slower than they wanted. Now anyone can use ChatGPT for Sales and Clay to ship a play in minutes that used to take an expert hours, days or weeks. Workflows shows every step instead of a giant table. Audiences takes that same play to a whole enterprise market. ” —Jacob Tuwiner, Founder @ Sculpted Michael J. Fox Foundation

NeoBid

Pallet

Datasite

Sculpted Agency Michael J. Fox Foundation

NeoBid

Pallet

Datasite

Sculpted Agency

Get started

Install the Sales plugin ⁠(opens in a new window) to get started, and learn more about ChatGPT for Sales and the partner plugins. Availability of partner plugins and features varies by plan, region, and workspace settings.

ChatGPT Business and Enterprise admins can enable ChatGPT for Sales for your team by opening the Admin Console ⁠(opens in a new window), selecting your workspace, and selecting Plugins. Make the Sales plugin and relevant partner plugins available for members to install, or install them ⁠(opens in a new window) by default for your team. Review access to the required apps and the actions they can use. Workspace members can complete any required account connections when prompted.