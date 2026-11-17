Introducing ChatGPT for Sales
Help every seller shorten the sales cycle, from finding the right accounts to following through on customer commitments, with a new Sales experience and over 30 new and expanded partner plugins.
We’re introducing ChatGPT for Sales to help every sales team understand customers better, spend less time on busywork, and close more deals. It includes our new Sales plugin with dedicated skills for sellers, and more than 30 new and enhanced partner plugins in ChatGPT, so you can use information from the tools your team already relies on to prepare for calls, tailor proposals, and follow up faster.
The new Sales plugin from OpenAI gives you ready-to-use workflows for everyday sales work, from deciding which accounts to pursue to preparing for a call and drafting the follow-up. Sales teams work best when everyone has a shared understanding of the customer. Which accounts are worth pursuing? What does a buyer need to move forward? Which deals need attention, and why? The answers often sit across teammates, prospecting tools, customer calls, and the CRM. Bringing that information together gives teams more time to make informed decisions and follow through on customer commitments. That starts with the work you do every day.
ChatGPT for Sales brings your tools, customer context, and sales workflows into one place. It also gives your team access to partner plugins, so ChatGPT can use customer context from your existing tools to help move opportunities forward. Choose the partner plugins that fit your sales process.
Create content and equip sellers. Learn your sales process and the latest product updates with Confluence, Guru, and Seismic. Rehearse pitches and practice handling objections with ChatGPT Voice. Build tailored presentations with ChatGPT Slides, Gamma, Figma, or Canva, or create an interactive demo or ROI calculator with ChatGPT Sites.
Manage accounts and advance deals. Bring together account context from Salesforce, HubSpot, Close CRM, or monday CRM to prepare for calls, review customer commitments, and plan next steps.
Find and engage buyers. Combine account signals from Apollo, Clay, and Common Room with ChatGPT’s web research to understand what’s changing at an account and identify reasons to reach out. Use Outreach or Salesloft to plan your outreach.
Turn customer conversations into action. Use call notes from the Meetings plugin in ChatGPT, Gong, Otter.ai, or Granola to understand buyer priorities, capture agreed next steps, and draft follow-ups.
Track performance and spot deal risk. Use signals from Backstory to identify deals that need attention. Analyze connected sales data with the Data plugin in ChatGPT or Hex to explain what changed in the pipeline and where to focus next.
Prepare quotes and agreements. Bring in Docusign, Ironclad, PandaDoc, or ServiceNow CPQ to help prepare quotes and agreements when a buyer is ready to move forward.
You can also keep work moving between conversations by delegating to your dot—an always-on agent in ChatGPT. Your dot can use these same plugins and customer context to prepare meeting briefs, track deal updates, and proactively bring you relevant changes and proposed next steps for review.
Use ChatGPT to build a prioritized account list from your CRM information and prospect research from tools like ZoomInfo and Clay. Ask why each account fits, identify missing information, and refine the list around your team’s priorities. Then turn that research into outreach with a specific reason to engage—all in the same conversation.
Before a meeting, ask for a briefing that brings together account history, previous calls, and the buyer’s priorities. Explore what still needs an answer, then turn that preparation into a customer-specific pitch with Gamma or Canva. Refine the story in the conversation before your meeting.
After a call, have ChatGPT draft the follow-up, capture agreed next steps, and prepare updates to the customer record. Refine the message in the conversation and review the proposed changes. With connected tools like Attio, you can save the next step to your CRM from ChatGPT.
Ask ChatGPT to help you understand what is holding up a deal, using CRM history and customer conversations. With Rox, you can also ask a dot to check the deal each morning, flag changes that need attention, and prepare a meeting brief or follow-up sequence for your review.
See a few examples from across the sales ecosystem showing how these tools work in ChatGPT:
From account research to deal follow-through, hear how sales teams are putting ChatGPT for Sales to work.
Install the Sales plugin(opens in a new window) to get started, and learn more about ChatGPT for Sales and the partner plugins. Availability of partner plugins and features varies by plan, region, and workspace settings.
ChatGPT Business and Enterprise admins can enable ChatGPT for Sales for your team by opening the Admin Console(opens in a new window), selecting your workspace, and selecting Plugins. Make the Sales plugin and relevant partner plugins available for members to install, or install them(opens in a new window) by default for your team. Review access to the required apps and the actions they can use. Workspace members can complete any required account connections when prompted.
We’re continuing to build ChatGPT for Sales and the partner plugin ecosystem around the work sales teams do every day. Our goal is to bring more of that work into ChatGPT, with connected tools and customer context that carries from finding an opportunity to preparing for a conversation and following through.