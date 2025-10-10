HYGH accelerates development and campaign delivery with ChatGPT Business

From rapid MVPs to campaign previews, HYGH uses AI to cut turnaround times and deliver more creative options to advertisers.

HYGH is a digital media company whose goal is to make outdoor advertising as easy to manage as online ads. Its tech platform connects more than 4,000 digital displays across Germany — from shop window screens to the country’s largest 3D LED billboard — to deliver data-driven ad content at high-impact touchpoints.

But behind their growing network of screens, HYGH’s internal development processes were slowing them down. “We wanted to get out of the clunky process where even small internal tools required endless meetings and dependencies,” says HYGH’s co-founder, Antonius Link.

Since starting to use ChatGPT Business, HYGH estimates they’re saving 5.5 hours per employee, per week. “Now one person can take an idea, work with AI, and make it into a usable product very fast.”

From months-long software projects to weekly MVPs

For HYGH’s product managers and developers, ChatGPT has reshaped how software gets planned and shipped. Major infrastructure migrations, once requiring lots of manual work to map out requirements, are now broken down into logical steps and translated into clear tickets with AI’s help.

Instead of losing momentum after a brainstorm, teams record their conversations and let ChatGPT generate a product requirements document (PRD) on the spot. “You don’t have to reconfigure everything yourself after the meeting. The PRD is done while you’re still in the flow,” Link explains.

On the development side, HYGH leans on fast-prototyping practices. Developers use Codex to bootstrap initial code, set up project files, and get usable prototypes running almost immediately. “In one week we launched five smaller software tools we can use internally for different use cases,” Link says.

HYGH now ships about two usable MVP software products every week—when it used to take 1-2 months—a pace that was impossible before ChatGPT Business.

Turning ideas into client-ready campaigns faster

HYGH’s in-house agency is responsible for showing advertisers what their campaigns will look like across the company’s network of screens. Because HYGH’s medium is highly visual, the ability to quickly generate mock-ups is critical for winning client attention.

With ChatGPT Business, the workflow is faster and more flexible. “It was a way longer process before to come up with material for pitches,” Link explains. “Now we can spark client interest with custom creative work much faster.”

The creative team uses ChatGPT Business to overcome the blank page problem, drafting copy and generating visuals which they then refine with design tools or Sora. Clients now see faster turnaround times and more iterations to choose from. By spending less time on mundane tasks, HYGH’s core creative team has scaled their output without adding staff.

As Link summarizes: “Revenue went up. Turnaround times went down. Output exploded.”

Making AI part of the operating model

Employees were already using ChatGPT in their personal lives, so adoption inside HYGH came naturally. Moving to ChatGPT Business gave the company the structure it needed: a shared workspace, admin controls, and the confidence that data was being handled responsibly under GDPR.

To encourage experimentation and learning, every Wednesday, the company hosts “workflow Wednesdays,” sessions where employees demo automations and share best practices. “In an organization, everyone uses AI at a different scale. Younger people are usually more native; they don’t use it as Google, they live with it,” Link says. “The best advice is to have a space where people can show best practices. It sparks ideas for others.”

ChatGPT Business has become a key part of daily operations:

Research and policy. Teams run deep dives on ad industry trends, evaluate new technologies, and check policies with ChatGPT.

Docs and collaboration. Teams generate and refine internal docs or client materials with shared project links that make the process transparent. Everyone sees not just the final output, but how it was created, so knowledge is easier to reuse and scale.

Day-to-day efficiency. Ticket planning, coding, and PRDs are dramatically faster; finance runs quick analyses; and non-experts can ask technical questions through plain language prompts.

Broadly, the impact has been huge time savings, better scalability, and a company-wide creativity boost. As Link puts it, “The blank page is gone.”

A true enabler for what’s next

For Link, AI is no longer optional. “If you don’t use AI, you will fall behind. Just try it out, involve it everywhere, and see how you can integrate it into your organization.”

HYGH has already launched campaign preview tools using the OpenAI APIs. Advertisers can snap a photo of a product and instantly see it displayed on HYGH’s public screens. The ability to generate previews on the spot gives clients real-time feedback on how their campaign could look, shortens the path from idea to launch, and frees HYGH’s team to spend more time on client relationships.

What excites Link most is the creative unlock AI provides across the organization. “Voice conversations are awesome—everyone has a ping-pong partner to challenge ideas. It’s a true enabler, and I don’t want to work without it anymore.”