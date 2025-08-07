GPT-5 and the new era of work

Today we’re introducing GPT‑5 ⁠, OpenAI’s smartest, fastest, most useful model yet, and a major step towards placing intelligence at the center of every business.

GPT‑5 unites and exceeds OpenAI’s prior breakthroughs in frontier intelligence, spanning 4o, OpenAI o-series reasoning, agents, and advanced math ⁠(opens in a new window) capabilities. It arrives as organizations like BNY, California State University, Figma, Intercom, Lowe’s, Morgan Stanley, SoftBank, T-Mobile, and more have already armed their workforces with AI – 5 million ⁠(opens in a new window) paid users now use ChatGPT business products—and begun to reimagine their operations on the API.

GPT‑5 delivers leaps in accuracy, speed, reasoning, context recognition, structured thinking, and problem-solving. The true magic will happen when businesses start applying GPT‑5 to imagine new use cases. Here’s the early feedback:

Amgen BBVA Lowe’s Uber Moderna Salesforce “Amgen fights the world’s toughest diseases by bringing together the best of biology and technology. We hold AI to the highest bar for scientific accuracy and quality. It’s still early, but based on our internal evaluation, GPT-5 has met that bar and is doing a better job navigating ambiguity where context matters. We are seeing promising early results from deploying GPT-5 across workflows at Amgen including increased accuracy and reliability, higher quality outputs and faster speeds compared to prior models.” Sean Bruich, Senior Vice President of AI & Data at Amgen

The launch of GPT‑5 also coincides with nearly 700 million people using ChatGPT weekly. Powerful AI is now more deeply interwoven into the way we live and work, and consumers’ growing ease with the technology is inspiring enterprises to provide employees direct OpenAI access for greater productivity, efficiency, and creative output.

With GPT‑5, companies embracing AI will quickly benefit from its unified ChatGPT experience and, under more advanced use cases, its enhanced API performance on agents and coding ⁠. We anticipate early adoption to drive industry leadership on what’s possible with AI powered by GPT‑5, leading to better decision-making, improved collaboration, and faster outcomes on high-stakes work for organizations.

ChatGPT Team customers can access GPT‑5 today, with Enterprise and Edu launching next week. GPT‑5 is now available in the OpenAI API today, and developers can start using it here ⁠(opens in a new window).