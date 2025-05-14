AI powers Expedia’s marketing evolution

What’s become clear is how much more data-driven the field has become.

Data was applied mostly to digital and performance marketing, but now, with changing consumer media habits, cord-cutting, and connected TV, we’re seeing data and insights used across the entire marketing funnel. While it still requires creativity and emotional resonance, the science behind marketing has grown tremendously.

This shift demands a more experimental mindset. New behaviors, technologies, and methods constantly emerge, so you have to stay curious and agile. Embracing failure is important because early experiments often don’t succeed. But the increasing ability to identify causality in marketing actions is also incredibly exciting.