Continuing your ChatGPT experience beyond WhatsApp

Link to a ChatGPT account now to keep the conversation going

We’ve loved seeing more than 50 million of you chat, create, and learn with ChatGPT on WhatsApp. The simplicity and familiarity of messaging made it a natural home for everyday creativity and curiosity.

Unfortunately, due to a policy and terms change from WhatsApp, ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp after January 15, 2026. While we would have much preferred to continue serving you on WhatsApp, we are focused on making the transition as easy for all of our users as possible. You can keep your chats going in ChatGPT—available on iOS, Android, web, and ChatGPT Atlas on MacOS—where you’ll find additional features like voice conversations, deep research, and file uploads.

How to keep chatting in ChatGPT

1. Download the ChatGPT app⁠(opens in a new window) on Android, iOS, or desktop.

2. Create a ChatGPT account⁠(opens in a new window) and sign in.

3. Link your account with WhatsApp: You can link your ChatGPT account through 1-800-ChatGPT’s contact profile in WhatsApp and click the URL there.

Once linked, your phone number will be associated with your ChatGPT account, and your past WhatsApp conversations will appear in your ChatGPT history.

We recommend linking your account soon to maintain your history. Your WhatsApp conversations won’t transfer automatically after January 15, 2026. WhatsApp does not support chat exports.



ChatGPT will remain available on WhatsApp until that date, and we’ll send reminders along the way.