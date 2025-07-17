ChatGPT agent System Card

ChatGPT agent is a new agentic model in the same family as OpenAI o3, that combines the strengths of deep research and Operator. It brings together:

Deep Research’s ability to conduct multi-step research and generate high-quality reports

Operator’s capacity to execute tasks through a remote visual browser environment

Terminal tool with limited network access for executing code, performing data analysis, and generating slides or spreadsheets

Access to external data sources and applications (e.g., Google Drive) via first-party Connectors.

From the outset, we've prioritized safety as an inherent part of the system, expanding on robust controls from Operator’s research preview and adding additional safeguards to address new risks like broader user reach and terminal access. See the section on Product-Specific Risk Mitigations below for more detail.