Canva enables creativity with AI

As a successful tech company, Canva continuously adapts to changing user needs and emerging trends by embracing new technologies to stay at the forefront. Our mission to empower the world to design remains technology-agnostic, allowing us to leverage the best available tools to fulfill that goal.

The rise of AI is particularly exciting for us because it allows us to fulfill our mission for our users more efficiently and powerfully.

Initially, AI played a role in more specialized applications, like our background removal tool, which lets users remove backgrounds from images with a single click. Now, with the advent of large language models (LLMs) and agents, we're seeing AI tackle larger, more complex tasks, allowing for true human-AI collaboration.

This shift from specific, granular use cases to more holistic workflows has opened up new possibilities. Our users can now collaborate with AI to create, iterate, and refine their ideas—from the initial brainstorming stages all the way to the final product, whether it's a video, website, or presentation. This partnership between humans and AI is a transformative development for us.