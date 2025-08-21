Blue J’s approach for scaling fast in complex, regulated domains

Blue J scaled its AI-powered tax research system to three countries and more than 3,000 firms thanks to focus, domain depth, and the right OpenAI model.

Traditional tax research starts by sifting through hundreds of sources before even beginning to interpret them. Tax professionals then spend hours parsing statutes, regulations, rulings, case law, and expert commentary to piece together how the rules interact and distill them into an answer.

Depending on the complexity of the question, this process can take hours, days, or even weeks–and still yield inconsistent or outdated results, with every missed nuance carrying real costs.

Blue J ⁠(opens in a new window) was founded in 2015 by tax law professors and practitioners who saw the need for better tools in tax research. Building on early explorations in leveraging AI for predicting the outcome of tax law cases, the team went on to develop a variety of products to support tax and accounting firms of all sizes.

When ChatGPT launched, Blue J saw an opportunity to create something new: combining advanced reasoning over dense regulations with structured retrieval to deliver expert-grade tax answers in seconds, complete with inline citations and source lists professionals can trust.

“We moved quickly because we already knew the problem and how to solve it,” said Brett Janssen, CTO of Blue J. “OpenAI gave us the model quality we needed to make that expertise scalable.”

Within two years of launch, Blue J rolled out a tax research engine with GPT‑4.1 across the US, Canada, and the UK. They launched their first product just six months after ChatGPT’s debut, then iterated rapidly, learning from feedback and building a robust evaluation framework.

Today, more than 70% of users log in weekly, with a disagree rate of fewer than 1 in 700 responses. They share their lessons learned for breaking into a complex domain and scaling fast by making trust, accuracy, and speed non-negotiable.

Leveraging domain expertise to build the solution no one else can

Blue J’s tax research solution is built using a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) system, combining GPT‑4.1 with a proprietary library of millions of curated documents, including authoritative primary sources and expert commentary from sources like Tax Notes.

When a user asks a tax question like, “What is the SALT torpedo created by OBBBA and how can it be mitigated?” Blue J instantly retrieves the source material and GPT‑4.1 synthesizes it into a clear, fully-cited answer that feels more like guidance from a trusted colleague than a model output. It’s a system that only a team fluent in both tax and technology could build.

“We’ve tested a lot of models, and GPT‑4.1 is the one that consistently does what we need,” says Janssen. “It follows instructions, respects the context, and handles edge cases better than anything else we’ve seen.”

Scale trust through user feedback

In tax, even small mistakes can trigger audits, delay filings, or cost clients real money. Blue J’s team knew from experience that even rare edge cases could erode trust if not caught and fixed quickly. So from day one, they designed the product to capture feedback and improve at scale, guided by the expertise of their tax research team.

To make the system better with every use, Blue J introduced optional data sharing for customers who wanted to contribute to product improvement. Every Blue J answer includes a ‘disagree’ button, and when flagged, the response is systematically categorized by issue type, tax topic, and likely root cause.

The loop catches one-off errors and reveals patterns. If partnership tax queries underperform, the team investigates. If a prompt yields inconsistent completions, they tune it. GPT‑4.1 powers this triage layer, analyzing thousands of feedback points, clustering related issues, and helping Blue J’s product and tax research teams focus their efforts where they’ll have the biggest impact.

Because GPT‑4.1 responds consistently, even small improvements compound. The result is a system that learns from every interaction, driving faster iteration, higher-quality answers, and a product that evolves in lockstep with user needs. This flywheel helped Blue J bring their disagree rate down to fewer than 1 in every 700 answers.

The iterative product development also helps Blue J stay ahead of change. When a sweeping U.S. tax bill passed in 2025, the team had already spent six weeks mapping its impact across the codebase. Within hours of the bill being signed, users were seeing updated answers in production.

In a field where rules shift and precision is everything, this closed-loop system is what keeps Blue J fast, trusted, and ahead of the market.

Design evaluations that raise the bar, not just test it

Model quality is not just a feature, it’s a gating function. Blue J evaluates every new model release using a benchmark suite of over 350 prompts across U.S., Canadian, and U.K. tax law. Each model is tested for instruction adherence, source alignment, and answer clarity, ensuring improvements to prompts or retrieval logic are reinforced by predictable, real-world behavior.

“Despite testing them all, we’ve never shipped a non-OpenAI model,” says Janssen. “OpenAI models have consistently outperformed against our internal benchmarks, especially when it comes to instruction-following and delivering answers that meet our bar for real-world use.”

Leverage your domain expertise as your advantage

Customers rely on Blue J as their default tax research tool year-round, not just during tax season. More than 70% of users log in weekly, saving 2.7 hours per user per week on research and client communication – time they reinvest into higher-margin planning and advisory work.