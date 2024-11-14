BBVA puts AI in the hands of every team with OpenAI

BBVA has long embraced technology to enhance service, from pioneering ATM deposits to award-winning mobile apps. The bank operates specific development centers for advanced analytics and AI to respond to their industry’s most complex challenges.

With ChatGPT, the bank saw potential to democratize this expertise and put AI in the hands of employees. “Normally, in a business like ours, building even a prototype requires technical resources and time,” says Elena Alfaro, Head of Global AI Adoption at BBVA. “With custom GPTs, anyone can create apps to solve unique problems—it’s very easy to start.”

In 5 months, BBVA employees created over 2,900 custom GPTs—some of which reduce project and process timelines from weeks to hours.

“ChatGPT helps us get from idea to prototype in a way that was impossible before,” says Ricardo Martín Manjón, Global Head of Data at BBVA. “Everyone from Uruguay to Mexico to Türkiye can build solutions with these capabilities simultaneously.”