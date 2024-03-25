ASU adopted ChatGPT the same way it adopted other technology: by being intentional about its impact. “What we’ve learned at ASU is that if you want to focus on the impact of technology, start by asking the community what they want to solve for,” says Lev Gonick, ASU's Chief Information Officer.

The AI Innovation Challenge (opens in a new window) was a product of this mindset. In February 2024, ASU invited faculty and staff to submit proposals for using ChatGPT to maximize their teaching, research, and operations. Submissions required a clear plan for integrating ChatGPT into one of three priority areas:

Supporting teaching and learning: Proposals that enhance the educational experience for students and faculty within a class setting. Advancing research for public good: Proposals that support student—and faculty-led research that demonstrate a clear path to making meaningful community and planet contributions. Enhancing the future of work: Proposals that contribute to a more positive, productive, and supportive work environment.

Within weeks, the ASU team received proposals representing more than 80% of ASU’s schools and colleges. “We thought we'd get a few early adopters,” says Gonick. “Our few adopters quickly became hundreds of faculty interested in using ChatGPT for research and in the classroom.” The demand was so high that in March, ASU initiated a second round of proposals that included student researchers.

By July, ASU had received over 400 proposals, with more than 200 projects activated across the majority of their departments and colleges.