Partnering with AARP to help keep older adults safe online

Today, we’re launching a multi-year effort with AARP and its Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) to help older adults use AI confidently, safely, and securely—starting with a new OpenAI Academy video that teaches them how to use ChatGPT to help spot and avoid scams.

In 2024, OpenAI worked with OATS, which helps older adults thrive in a digital world, to launch the Societal Resilience Fund, a $2 million commitment supported by Microsoft, to strengthen OATS’s flagship Senior Planet⁠(opens in a new window) program as well as the work of other key partners.

Our mission is for artificial intelligence to benefit everyone and this effort helps put transformative tools into the hands of as many people as possible. That mission is especially urgent for communities that have often been left behind in prior technological revolutions, including older Americans. According to an AARP survey ⁠(opens in a new window), AI use among older adults has doubled and another 30 percent are excited about its potential.

The next phase of our work with OATS introduces new nationwide training and community-driven safety programs such as:

Expanded AI training nationwide —updated in-person and online Senior Planet curriculum, including a short educational video showing how to spot scams, and subgrants to local partners to scale AI literacy in communities across the country.

—updated in-person and online Senior Planet curriculum, including a short educational video showing how to spot scams, and subgrants to local partners to scale AI literacy in communities across the country. Digital safety and privacy programs —a refreshed AI for Older Adults Guide , a new course on protecting privacy and data, and specialized trainings for AARP state offices.

—a refreshed , a new course on protecting privacy and data, and specialized trainings for AARP state offices. Research and community insights—an annual national survey of AI use among older adults.

As part of these new efforts, OpenAI and OATS collaborated on educational content designed to help older adults spot scams and use ChatGPT as a “second pair of eyes.” Available on the OpenAI Academy ⁠(opens in a new window), the video ⁠(opens in a new window) walks viewers through common warning signs—such as urgent language, secrecy, or suspicious links—and shows how to get quick feedback on whether something might be fraudulent. The message is simple: pause, think, and ask. ChatGPT can help flag suspicious messages, but it should be combined with and does not replace personal judgment and basic safety steps like avoiding links or sharing personal information.

The expanded partnership comes as we mark the first anniversary of the OpenAI Academy— a free online resource to support AI literacy and help people from all backgrounds access tools, best practices and peer insights to use AI more effectively and responsibly. The OpenAI Academy has already helped more than 2 million people— including workers, small businesses, nonprofit leaders, students and others.