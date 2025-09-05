GPT-5 bio bug bounty

As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our safeguards for advanced AI capabilities in biology , we’re introducing a Bio Bug Bounty for GPT‑5 and accepting applications. We’ve deployed GPT‑5 and are actively working to further strengthen safety protections for this and other models. We’re inviting researchers with experience in AI red teaming, security, or chemical and biological risk to try to find a universal jailbreak that can defeat our ten-level bio/chem challenge.