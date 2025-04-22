The Washington Post partners with OpenAI on search content

Editor’s note: This news was originally shared by The Washington Post and can be read here ⁠(opens in a new window).

The Washington Post announced today a strategic partnership with OpenAI to make high-quality news more accessible in ChatGPT. As part of this partnership, ChatGPT will display summaries, quotes, and links to original reporting from The Post in response to relevant questions.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making reliable, factual information easier to find and engage with, especially on complex or fast-moving topics, where timely, well-sourced reporting, like that of The Post, matters most. ChatGPT will highlight The Post’s journalism across politics, global affairs, business, technology, and more, always with clear attribution and direct links to full articles so people can explore topics in greater depth and context.

“We’re all in on meeting our audiences where they are,” said Peter Elkins-Williams, Head of Global Partnerships at The Washington Post. “Ensuring ChatGPT users have our impactful reporting at their fingertips builds on our commitment to provide access where, how and when our audiences want it.”

“More than 500 million people use ChatGPT each week to get answers to all kinds of questions,” said Varun Shetty, Head of Media Partnerships at OpenAI. “By investing in high-quality journalism by partners like The Washington Post, we’re helping ensure our users get timely, trustworthy information when they need it.”



This work follows similar partnerships OpenAI has formed with more than 20 news publishers, bringing its technology to over 160 outlets and hundreds of content brands across more than 20 languages.

This partnership is the latest example of The Post’s commitment to expanding the discoverability of its critical journalism through AI tools and resources. This past year, The Post launched generative AI experiments built by news for news, including Ask The Post AI and Climate Answers, created tools for its newsroom like Haystacker, and broadened its coverage accessibility for users through AI-powered summaries and audio.