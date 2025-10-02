OpenAI announces strategic collaboration with Japan’s Digital Agency

OpenAI and Japan’s Digital Agency today announced a strategic collaboration to explore how generative AI can be used safely and effectively to enhance public services in Japan.



Japan’s Digital Agency will make Gennai, a new AI tool powered by OpenAI’s advanced AI technology, available to government employees, with the goal of using AI to drive innovative public sector use cases.

OpenAI has contributed to the pilot launched by the OECD and the G7 to monitor the Hiroshima AI Process, led by the Japanese government. The “Hiroshima AI Process Comprehensive Policy Framework”is the first international policy framework consisting of guidelines and codes of conduct aimed at promoting the adoption of safe, secure, and trustworthy advanced AI systems—beyond the G7 to include governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in Asian countries and emerging economies. It is designed to promote the formation of inclusive international governance on AI, ensuring that people around the world can use AI that is safe, secure, and trustworthy.

Aligned with the Japanese government’s policies, OpenAI will also actively explore initiatives that contribute to secure and reliable government AI, including pursuing ISMAP (Information system Security Management and Assessment Program) certification.