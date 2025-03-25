Scaling the OpenAI Academy: A new hub for AI literacy and community learning

The new online hub features an expanding library of on-demand content, including educational materials created by partners like Common Sense Media. In the coming months, we’ll continue to grow the Academy’s offerings, adding new resources and in-person AI literacy workshops hosted in collaboration with higher education institutions like Georgia Tech and Miami Dade College; workforce organizations like CareerVillage, Goodwill and Talent Ready Utah; and mission-driven nonprofits such as Common Sense Media, OATS from AARP, and the Fund for the City of New York.

“The future belongs to those who understand AI and we’re making sure that AI literacy and education are accessible to everyone. At Miami Dade College, we believe AI education should be exciting and hands-on, enabling learners to succeed in today’s evolving workforce,” said Pedro Santos Acosta, Executive Director of Emerging Technologies at Miami Dade College. “Our partnership with Open AI Academy Online and GPTechday is about turning curiosity into capability, giving people the confidence and skills to shape their own future and empower more AI learners across Miami and beyond.”

We’re also collaborating with Goodwill Keystone in Pennsylvania—an early adopter of AI in the nonprofit sector—to co-develop a hands-on AI literacy workshop. The program will train Goodwill employment specialists to use ChatGPT to support job-seekers with resume feedback, mock interviews, and career guidance. Together, we’ll refine the workshops based on participant feedback, with the goal of sharing these resources across the broader Goodwill network and other employment-focused organizations nationwide.

“We believe AI literacy is the next evolution of workforce development and a powerful equalizer for people facing barriers to employment,” said Edward Lada, Jr., President and CEO of Goodwill Keystone. “Through this partnership with OpenAI, we’re not just introducing new tools—we’re opening doors. Our goal is to give job seekers in Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania the opportunity to build the skills they need to thrive in an AI-powered economy.”