OpenAI’s EU Economic Blueprint

Today, OpenAI is sharing the EU Economic Blueprint—a set of proposals to help Europe seize the promise of artificial intelligence to drive sustainable economic growth across the region and ensure that AI is developed and deployed by Europe, in Europe, for Europe.
The potential is clear. AI can drive new scientific breakthroughs, make education more inclusive, boost productivity, power businesses, large and small, and unlock new forms of creativity. These benefits are already being realized across the region—from researchers at European laboratories and universities like the Max Planck Society in Germany and Sciences Po in France, to the roll out of ChatGPT Edu to schools in Estonia and Germany being home to the largest number of API developers building on OpenAI’s technology outside of the US. But to secure these tremendous gains at scale, Europe must act with both urgency and purpose.
The Blueprint champions the entrepreneurial spirit, scientific excellence, and individual freedoms at the heart of Europe, as well as the EU’s commitment to social inclusion and fundamental rights, and charts a potential way forward for AI-fueled growth.
- Establish and grow the foundations needed for sustained AI growth—chips, data, energy, and talent
Chips, data, energy, and talent are the keys to winning in AI—and this is a race in which Europe can and must compete. In the AI era, these fundamental inputs will determine global leadership. Europe must secure and develop these resources to secure its prosperity and competitive edge.
- Ensure that EU rules are streamlined and work in sync to enable AI progress rather than hinder it
Today—as Mario Draghi noted in his report—Europe’s regulatory environment is often too complex. EU policymakers should focus on reducing barriers within the single market by simplifying the digital rulebook, eliminating redundant or obsolete proposals and harmonizing rules to attract the investment necessary to develop and support cutting-edge AI.
- Maximize the AI opportunity through widespread adoption across all sectors, regions and society
Increasing AI access and literacy is essential to ensure that AI has a positive impact on European businesses, large and small, public services and wider society. The skills to navigate, work with, and shape AI technologies are key to ensuring that AI improves the lives of all EU citizens and the bloc’s competitiveness.
- Ensure that AI is built responsibly and reflects European values
The EU and the AI industry must work hand-in-hand to ensure that, as AI tools increasingly become part of Europeans’ daily lives, users can confidently trust the products for themselves and their families. Equally important is empowering individuals to meaningfully control and personalize these tools according to their specific needs and preferences. Building this trust is crucial to ensure AI is embraced widely and benefits everyone in society.
To be a constructive partner to EU policymakers, we offer the following adoption-focused ideas as starting points to achieve high impact across the above recommendations:
- AI Compute Scaling Plan: Increase the EU’s computing capacity by at least 300% by 2030, with a clear focus on low-latency, geographically-distributed infrastructure optimized for inference, as a complement to the AI factories focused on training.
- AI Accelerator Fund: Launch a dedicated €1 billion fund to rapidly finance pilot projects demonstrating clear societal or economic value of AI.
- 100 Million AI Citizens: Train 100 million Europeans in foundational AI skills by 2030 through freely accessible online courses in all official EU languages.
- Youth Digital Agency in AI Initiative: Establish an EU-funded initiative that supports the development of AI applications co-designed with young people. This could involve participatory design sprints with educational institutions, youth councils, and child safety organizations to build features that reflect their needs and values.
To reflect the rapid evolution of AI technology, the Blueprint is a living document. We will continue to update our principles as we learn from working with governments across Europe on how to thoughtfully steward AI technology for the public good.
As part of this we’re holding a series of AI economics events across Europe, where we’re gathering insights and feedback to inform our policy recommendations and iterative deployment.
We have already held events in Brussels and Paris to inform this work and will soon host more in Warsaw and Munich.
OpenAI strongly believes that with the right vision and execution, Europe can harness AI to solve the greatest challenges of our time—from improving healthcare and education to enabling the green transition—and in doing so, deliver benefits for all.
We look forward to working with Europe towards this goal.
See the EU Economic Blueprint for our full recommendations and ideas.(opens in a new window)