OpenAI’s EU Economic Blueprint

Today, OpenAI is sharing the EU Economic Blueprint—a set of proposals to help Europe seize the promise of artificial intelligence to drive sustainable economic growth across the region and ensure that AI is developed and deployed by Europe, in Europe, for Europe.

The potential is clear. AI can drive new scientific breakthroughs, make education more inclusive, boost productivity, power businesses, large and small, and unlock new forms of creativity. These benefits are already being realized across the region—from researchers at European laboratories and universities like the Max Planck Society in Germany and Sciences Po in France, to the roll out of ChatGPT Edu to schools in Estonia and Germany being home to the largest number of API developers building on OpenAI’s technology outside of the US. But to secure these tremendous gains at scale, Europe must act with both urgency and purpose.

The Blueprint champions the entrepreneurial spirit, scientific excellence, and individual freedoms at the heart of Europe, as well as the EU’s commitment to social inclusion and fundamental rights, and charts a potential way forward for AI-fueled growth.