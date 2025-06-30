AI in Australia—OpenAI’s Economic Blueprint

Today, OpenAI, in partnership with Mandala Partners, is sharing the OpenAI AI Economic Blueprint for Australia.

At a time when boosting productivity has emerged as a national priority for Australia, the Blueprint provides a clear, actionable plan for how Australia can unlock the full economic and social potential of artificial intelligence.

At OpenAI, we are building AI that helps people and governments solve hard problems—like accelerating scientific discovery; improving healthcare, education, and government services; and boosting productivity.

We believe that together with Australian businesses, policymakers, developers, startups, and educators, we can harness the power of AI to make Australians’ lives better and more prosperous.

AI is a transformative general purpose technology—like electricity, it will change how we live, work, and interact with one another. Equally remarkable, however, is what our AI tools are already accomplishing across the world:

Doctors and nurses are using our tools to help them gather and organise patient information and treatments

Scientists are using OpenAI’s tools on high-energy physics, fundamental mathematics, disease prevention, cybersecurity and energy

Students and educators are using ChatGPT Edu to develop customised curriculum and one-on-one tutoring tools, as well as to streamline administrative work

Farmers are using our AI tools to make more efficient use of their land, and homeowners are using them to help better renovate their homes

Workers in national and local governments are using ChatGPT to research projects, translate foreign languages, edit copy, and make outdated policy language more accessible

Founded more than 10 years ago as a startup research lab, OpenAI has created freely available tools currently being used by more than 500 million people around the world, with user growth doubling in Australia over the past year.

For us, this is just the beginning. We are building AI to solve difficult problems because, by tackling the toughest challenges, AI can have the greatest impact on the most people.

This Blueprint—a living document that will continue to evolve—is our proposal for how Australia can realise the promise of AI. We believe Australia needs to act more boldly and decisively to maximise AI’s possibilities while also ensuring it’s used responsibly to mitigate potential negative effects.

We are at an inflection point. The opportunity AI presents to spur productivity and increase prosperity is too compelling to forfeit. National investment in AI infrastructure today will form the backbone of future economic growth, create jobs, boost productivity and usher in a new generation of entrepreneurship. It’s true for Australia. And it’s true for the rest of the world.

We want to partner with Australia on this journey and look forward to building on this collaboration.