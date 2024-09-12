OpenAI’s approach to AI and national security

Today, the White House released a National Security Memorandum (NSM) on Artificial Intelligence ⁠(opens in a new window) outlining how the U.S. government can responsibly harness AI to advance national security while establishing essential guardrails for its use. The NSM also recognizes the importance of increasing the supply and access to semiconductor chips, power generation, and data center capacity – all of which we agree are essential to continued U.S. leadership on AI.

At OpenAI, we’re building AI to benefit the most people possible. Supporting U.S. and allied efforts to advance AI in a way that upholds democratic values is essential to our mission of ensuring AI’s benefits are widely shared. We view the NSM as an important step forward in that effort – here is how we’re currently thinking about national security and our role in it.