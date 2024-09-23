Dr. Ronnie Chatterji named OpenAI’s first Chief Economist
Chief Economist will lead research to better understand AI’s economic impacts and make sure its benefits are widely distributed.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence can transform economies through innovation and increased productivity. To better understand AI’s economic impacts, and help people harness its potential to solve hard problems and create a more prosperous future, we have appointed Dr. Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji, Duke University professor of business and public policy and former White House CHIPS coordinator, as OpenAI’s first Chief Economist.
In this new role, Dr. Chatterji will lead research into how AI will influence economic growth and job creation; including the global economic impacts of building AI infrastructure, insights on longer-term labor market trends, and how to help the current and future workforce harness the benefits of this technology.
Our hope is that this work will inform efforts by policymakers, academics, and organizations around the world to maximize the benefits of AI as an economic driver in their communities, while helping them identify and prepare for challenges that come with the adoption of this powerful new technology. These efforts will also ensure that we can better serve OpenAI’s developer community and help businesses of all sizes grow and compete.
“Like electricity, AI holds the potential to revolutionize our economy by accelerating innovation and boosting productivity. Dr. Chatterji’s deep understanding of the dynamics that shape our economy and society will guide OpenAI’s mission to create AI tools that fuel growth, solve complex challenges, and foster long-term prosperity.” —Larry Summers, OpenAI Board Member and former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
Dr. Chatterji is currently the Mark Burgess & Lisa Benson-Burgess Distinguished Professor of Business and Public Policy at Duke University. He served as the Biden White House’s CHIPS coordinator, overseeing the execution of the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act; as Acting Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council; and as the Chief Economist of the US Department of Commerce. He also served as a senior economist on President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and on multiple statewide advisory commissions on economic policy in North Carolina. He has published two books and over 30 peer-reviewed articles in top journals in strategic management, economics, finance and organizational studies.