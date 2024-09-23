Dr. Ronnie Chatterji named OpenAI’s first Chief Economist

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence can transform economies through innovation and increased productivity. To better understand AI’s economic impacts, and help people harness its potential to solve hard problems and create a more prosperous future, we have appointed Dr. Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji, Duke University professor of business and public policy and former White House CHIPS coordinator, as OpenAI’s first Chief Economist.

In this new role, Dr. Chatterji will lead research into how AI will influence economic growth and job creation; including the global economic impacts of building AI infrastructure, insights on longer-term labor market trends, and how to help the current and future workforce harness the benefits of this technology.

Our hope is that this work will inform efforts by policymakers, academics, and organizations around the world to maximize the benefits of AI as an economic driver in their communities, while helping them identify and prepare for challenges that come with the adoption of this powerful new technology. These efforts will also ensure that we can better serve OpenAI’s developer community and help businesses of all sizes grow and compete.