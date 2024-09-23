Skip to main content

October 22, 2024

OpenAI appoints Scott Schools as Chief Compliance Officer

The image shows a soft, pastel-colored abstract texture blending pink, blue, lavender, peach, and light green. It resembles a dreamy sky or watercolor painting, with smooth transitions between the colors, creating a calming and soothing effect.

We're excited to welcome Scott Schools as OpenAI's Chief Compliance Officer, which builds on our ongoing efforts to responsibly advance AI.

Scott will work closely with teams across OpenAI and collaborate with our Board of Directors, further strengthening our efforts to thoughtfully drive and navigate the evolving landscape.

“Scott's deep expertise will further strengthen our team’s ability to deliver beneficial AI technology while continuing to operate with the highest integrity standards and adapting to rapidly evolving regulatory environments,” said Che Chang, OpenAI’s General Counsel.

“I’m excited to join such an innovative company and deeply admire OpenAI's work. Contributing to the responsible development of technologies that positively impact society is a tremendous opportunity.”
Scott Schools

With decades of legal experience spanning both the public and private sectors, Scott brings an unparalleled track record to OpenAI. He has served as Associate Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he played a pivotal role in shaping national legal strategy and advising Department leadership on ethics matters. Most recently, as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Uber Technologies, Scott led the company's efforts to navigate complex regulatory environments. His leadership as U.S. Attorney for both the Northern District of California and South Carolina further underscores his deep experience in enforcing the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct.

Author

OpenAI