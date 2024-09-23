OpenAI appoints Scott Schools as Chief Compliance Officer

We're excited to welcome Scott Schools as OpenAI's Chief Compliance Officer, which builds on our ongoing efforts to responsibly advance AI.

Scott will work closely with teams across OpenAI and collaborate with our Board of Directors, further strengthening our efforts to thoughtfully drive and navigate the evolving landscape.

“Scott's deep expertise will further strengthen our team’s ability to deliver beneficial AI technology while continuing to operate with the highest integrity standards and adapting to rapidly evolving regulatory environments,” said Che Chang, OpenAI’s General Counsel.