OpenAI appoints Scott Schools as Chief Compliance Officer
We're excited to welcome Scott Schools as OpenAI's Chief Compliance Officer, which builds on our ongoing efforts to responsibly advance AI.
Scott will work closely with teams across OpenAI and collaborate with our Board of Directors, further strengthening our efforts to thoughtfully drive and navigate the evolving landscape.
“Scott's deep expertise will further strengthen our team’s ability to deliver beneficial AI technology while continuing to operate with the highest integrity standards and adapting to rapidly evolving regulatory environments,” said Che Chang, OpenAI’s General Counsel.
With decades of legal experience spanning both the public and private sectors, Scott brings an unparalleled track record to OpenAI. He has served as Associate Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he played a pivotal role in shaping national legal strategy and advising Department leadership on ethics matters. Most recently, as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Uber Technologies, Scott led the company's efforts to navigate complex regulatory environments. His leadership as U.S. Attorney for both the Northern District of California and South Carolina further underscores his deep experience in enforcing the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct.