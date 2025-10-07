Disrupting malicious uses of AI: October 2025

Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. We advance this mission by deploying innovations that help people solve difficult problems and by building democratic AI grounded in common-sense rules that protect people from real harms.

Since we began our public threat reporting in February 2024, we’ve disrupted and reported over 40 networks that violated our usage policies. This includes preventing uses of AI by authoritarian regimes to control populations or coerce other states, as well as abuses like scams, malicious cyber activity, and covert influence operations.