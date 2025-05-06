Sam Altman has written that we are entering the Intelligence Age⁠(opens in a new window), a time when AI will help people become dramatically more capable. The biggest problems of today—across science, medicine, education, national defense—will no longer seem intractable, but will in fact be solvable. New horizons of possibility and prosperity will open up.

It won’t happen all at once, but the real news is that it’s happening already. Millions of Americans are already using tools like ChatGPT (powered by OpenAI’s most advanced technology) to help solve their problems, and are seeing real benefits in their daily lives.

They share their stories with us every day. Some stories are of small, personal wins; some are consequential on a much larger scale. Whether it’s a cancer patient using AI to advocate for herself during treatment, a scientist making breakthrough discoveries, or a school district reshaping how students learn, they begin to show how the US can maximize AI’s benefits, strengthen national security, and drive economic growth.

There is a growing gap between those who use AI and understand its benefits and those who have yet to use it regularly. We think we need to do a better job helping to shine a light on the benefits that Americans are already seeing today, and being clear about why they matter to the country at large so we can extend America’s global leadership in AI, make sure AI is accessible, and create economic growth and opportunity in communities nationwide.

To that end, we’re going to start sharing these stories more often.