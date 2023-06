Application information (step 1 of 2)

First name *

Last name *

Email *

Current role *

LinkedIn / resume URL *

If there are other people working with you on this project, please list their names here, and what role they will play in the project

Other website(s) Link to professional website, or link to relevant projects, etc...

Title *

Summary of your project *

Project proposal URL * Your proposal should include:



1. Set of questions or problems you hope your project will answer or address

2. Description of methodologies and approaches used in the project

3. Expected results of the project



No more than 10 pages, using 10-pt font and 1-inch margins.

Proposed completion date * We are looking for projects that can be completed within 6-8 months, with additional funding after review in progress

OpenAI will provide funding and/or API credits for the research. How much of either will you need? *

Please describe how the funds will be used for your project, and outline how you arrived at the value *

Please provide a roadmap for the project on a one year time horizon *

Next