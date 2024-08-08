OpenAI Events Terms and Conditions

You may only register a ticket for yourself. Your ticket admits only the named ticket holder to the event, and cannot be transferred, sold, or shared.

We ask that you fill out the registration form accurately and to the best of your knowledge. Your name, company, and other information may be included on your attendee badge.

To register, you must be at least 16 years old at the time of the event.

If you are purchasing a ticket, the registration fee is not refundable or exchangeable.

However, if you are unable to attend due to special circumstances, please reach out to help@devday.openai.com.