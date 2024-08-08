OpenAI Events Terms and Conditions
Thank you for your interest in our event! Please note that by registering, you are agreeing to the below terms and conditions.
Tickets and Registration
You may only register a ticket for yourself. Your ticket admits only the named ticket holder to the event, and cannot be transferred, sold, or shared.
We ask that you fill out the registration form accurately and to the best of your knowledge. Your name, company, and other information may be included on your attendee badge.
To register, you must be at least 16 years old at the time of the event.
If you are purchasing a ticket, the registration fee is not refundable or exchangeable.
However, if you are unable to attend due to special circumstances, please reach out to help@devday.openai.com.
Any hotel or travel expenses are separate from the registration fee and are not arranged by OpenAI.
Check-in
During check-in, you will need to provide a valid photo ID that matches the name of the ticket holder. Only government-issued photo IDs are acceptable, such as a driver’s license or passport.
To ensure the safety of everyone at OpenAI DevDay, we may also request a reasonable search of any belongings you choose to bring into the event.
Recordings
OpenAI will be making recordings of the event, which may include your image, likeness, or voice. By registering and participating in the event, you grant OpenAI permission to use these recordings for promotional, educational, or other purposes, without compensation to you.
You’re welcome to take personal photos of the event. However, unless you’ve received prior written consent from the OpenAI team, you are not permitted to publicly stream or broadcast the event. If you’d like to request approved media access, please contact press@devday.openai.com.
No Solicitation
At the event, we ask that you refrain from soliciting or selling any products or services. If you engage in such activities, you may be asked to leave the event without any refund of registration fees.
Liability
You acknowledge that your attendance and participation in the event is voluntary, and that you solely assume all risks for any personal injury or damage to your personal property while at the event. You agree that OpenAI will not be liable for any loss, damage, cost, or injury related to your attendance at the event.
Privacy Policy
By registering, you agree to allow OpenAI to communicate with you in order to provide information about the event. Our Privacy Policy explains how we collect and use your personal information.
Code of Conduct
While in attendance at the event, you agree to follow our Events Code of Conduct, which is incorporated into these terms and conditions.