This year, we're bringing the OpenAI DevDay experience closer to our global developer community. Following our first-ever OpenAI DevDay last year, we heard two major requests: you wanted DevDay in your region, and you wanted more time and space to learn from each other.

As a result, this year we're excited to take DevDay on the road to San Francisco, London, and Singapore!

The in-person event is open to invited guests only, and public applications have now closed.

