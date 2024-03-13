“Imagine waking up to an inbox where every email thread has a one sentence summary and a draft reply. Simply hit send,” Vohra said. This might have sounded far-fetched just a few years ago. But Superhuman has built and launched this end-to-end experience with OpenAI’s API. Each email comes with an automatic AI-generated summary, and users can choose from several AI-drafted responses to send instantly. “Thanks to AI features like these, Superhuman has seen its user base grow rapidly over the last year, more than doubling the number of weekly new users.”

What’s next? Superhuman imagines a world where GPT-based agents will soon be able to filter, triage, and respond to email automatically—scheduling meetings and appointments, and taking basic actions online and in the real world. The success of Instant Reply proves this agent-led email future is not too far off.

