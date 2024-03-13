Salesforce Einstein first launched in 2016, creating a layer of AI capabilities for Salesforce products and cementing Salesforce as a pioneer in trusted enterprise AI. Fast forward to 2023: With the release of ChatGPT and the rise of large language models, customer demand for generative AI applications is growing fast.
Building on its strong AI foundation and no code/low code platform, Salesforce has added generative AI capabilities to each of its applications from Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to Slack and Tableau, in addition to offering a robust platform for customers, partners, and developers to easily and safely build AI applications. An integral part of this journey is Salesforce’s trusted ecosystem approach to offering customer choice when it comes to large language models, including OpenAI’s market-leading foundation models.
The Salesforce team explored OpenAI’s intelligence models, including embeddings, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. "Generative AI is an ideal solution for freeing sales, marketing, service and IT professionals from rote tasks, and this has inspired our Einstein 1 Platform for customers and partners to build AI applications," said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI.
The team combined OpenAI’s technology with Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform, which includes the Einstein Trust Layer, Einstein Copilot, Prompt Builder, Model Builder and Slack.
Within just a year, Salesforce has launched dozens of generative AI features that accelerate every step of the user journey:
- Einstein Copilot, a new generative AI-powered conversational assistant for every Salesforce application.
- Einstein Copilot Studio, which lets any organization build and tailor AI assistants to accomplish specific sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks and includes Prompt Builder, Action Builder, and Einstein Studio where customers can fine-tune their own predictive and generative models.
- A suite of turnkey AI applications features including Service GPT which customer service teams auto-generate personalized agent chat replies and case summaries, and Sales GPT enabling reps to auto-generate personalized replies with CRM context.
Underpinning all of these features is Salesforce’s Einstein Trust Layer, an additional data privacy layer designed to keep Salesforce data in Salesforce, which works seamlessly with OpenAI.
Salesforce customers across industries are already seeing a measurable impact. “SumUp is using Service GPT to empower our agents across 40 different countries to increase efficiency and lower operational costs,” says Bruno Fransoni, Support Product Manager at SumUp. “Using Interaction Summarization alone, our teams have lowered their after call work by 50%, resulting in better overall customer support and shorter wait times.”
In partnership with OpenAI, Salesforce has delivered innovative new features for thousands of organizations. This is just the beginning, as Salesforce continues to find ways to deliver better, faster, and more personalized experiences powered by secure generative AI.