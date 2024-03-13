Salesforce Einstein first launched in 2016, creating a layer of AI capabilities for Salesforce products and cementing Salesforce as a pioneer in trusted enterprise AI. Fast forward to 2023: With the release of ChatGPT and the rise of large language models, customer demand for generative AI applications is growing fast.

Building on its strong AI foundation and no code/low code platform, Salesforce has added generative AI capabilities to each of its applications from Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to Slack and Tableau, in addition to offering a robust platform for customers, partners, and developers to easily and safely build AI applications. An integral part of this journey is Salesforce’s trusted ecosystem approach to offering customer choice when it comes to large language models, including OpenAI’s market-leading foundation models.

The Salesforce team explored OpenAI’s intelligence models, including embeddings, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. "Generative AI is an ideal solution for freeing sales, marketing, service and IT professionals from rote tasks, and this has inspired our Einstein 1 Platform for customers and partners to build AI applications," said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI.

