The healthcare industry is notoriously complex. Oscar Health, a direct-to-consumer health insurance company, believes in leveraging technology and data to serve patients at every step of their care. “Language models were the first time we thought, you can translate the messiness of the real world into a clear digitized plan,” said Mario Schlosser, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of Oscar.

For Oscar, it was a clear decision to partner with OpenAI. “We benchmark all the major models on a regular basis, with proprietary datasets for healthcare-specific use cases,” explained Nikhita Luthra, Senior Product Manager and AI R&D Lead at Oscar. “The OpenAI models consistently perform the best.”

Ease of compliance was also a major factor. Oscar was the first insurance company to sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with OpenAI. This allowed Oscar to quickly get up and running while ensuring HIPAA compliance. “OpenAI has been a great partner for making sure the data is being used in a really responsible, compliant way,” Luthra said.

