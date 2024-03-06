Match Group wasted no time assessing the potential of ChatGPT Enterprise to not only build better products but empower their workforce. What they found was inspiring: “As soon as we all started really chatting about our AI strategy and playing with ChatGPT to understand the reasoning capabilities of the model, our imaginations ran wild,” Wu said.



Match Group began to explore integrating OpenAI’s API to build new products and features, such as helping users create deeper, more authentic profiles with less effort. At the same time, they moved quickly to adopt ChatGPT Enterprise and roll it out to thousands of employees. The results of this ChatGPT have been even beyond what leadership initially expected. “There’s a lot of obvious use cases for ChatGPT, but as more employees have gotten access, they’ve discovered surprising use cases that really take it to the next level, and you realize that we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” Kantor said.

Match Group has seen employees use ChatGPT Enterprise to improve: