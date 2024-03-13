As the leading travel extras provider in Europe, Holiday Extras serves an international user base, which comes with a slew of challenges. Giving one example, Annette Reuther, Head of Growth (Europe), explained, “We have a single marketing team that’s responsible for many markets, which means we need marketing copy in many languages, from German to Italian to Polish.” Other areas of the business, like customer support, also face these challenges of scale.

An additional challenge has been data fluency. Holiday Extras has a data-driven culture and relies on dashboards and metrics frequently. But while many employees are comfortable writing SQL to do their own data analysis, those employees who are less technical or data-literate might struggle. And some parts of the organization—like design, which has traditionally been a more qualitative function—are looking to become more metrics-driven and rigorous to magnify their impact within the company.

