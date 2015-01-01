San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
We focus on bringing OpenAI's technology to the world, through both our recently launched ChatGPT product and our API.
About the Role
We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you’ll work on products and APIs that are used by millions of enthusiastic users for a wide variety of use cases. Our API users include everyone from product managers and creatives to engineers and machine learning practitioners. Our ChatGPT users include everyone from all walks of life and all ages from across the world.
In this role, you will:
Your background looks something like:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.