About the Team

The Applied Engineering team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses.

You’ll join the team responsible for running the core infrastructure that supports products like ChatGPT and the API. The systems we support include our kubernetes clusters, infrastructure deployment, our networking stack, cloud abstractions, and more.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

The cloud infrastructure team builds and maintains infrastructure abstractions allowing OpenAI to ship products quickly and scalably.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA.

In this role, you will:

Design and build the development and production platforms that power our products, enabling reliability and security at scale

Ensure our infrastructure can scale to the next order of magnitude

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years building core infrastructure

Have experience operating orchestration systems such as Kubernetes at scale

Have experience building abstractions over cloud platforms

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable, secure systems

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapid change

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $385,000 USD